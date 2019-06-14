Central Asia Metals Plc (CAML.L) Shares in Focus as They Run -11.90% Lower For the Quarter

Shares of Central Asia Metals Plc (CAML.L) have been tilting lower over the past 13 weeks, revealing bearish momentum for the shares, as they have dipped -11.90% over the past quarter. Looking further out we note that the shares have moved -1.59% over the past 4-weeks, 6.98% over the past half year and -16.01% over the past full year. Central Asia Metals Plc shares have moved 0.93 over the past week.



Trading the stock market can sometimes feel like a wild roller coaster ride. When stocks are soaring, investors may feel like they can’t lose. When markets are sinking, investors may feel like there is nothing that they can do. Individual investors may have experienced both ends of the spectrum. Sometimes, an investor may secure some winning trades right out of the gate. This may cause the individual to become overconfident in their ability. Markets have the ability to shoot down overconfidence very quickly. On the other side, investors may only experience losses right off the bat and become highly discouraged. Figuring out how to manage winners and losers can big a big help to the investor’s psyche in the long-term. Frequently assessing which trades worked and examining why they worked may greatly assist the investor. The same can be said for trades that did not pan out.

Traders may be focusing on other technical indicators for stock assessment. Presently, Central Asia Metals Plc (CAML.L) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -129.97. The CCI technical indicator can be used to help determine if a stock is overbought or oversold. CCI may also be used to help discover divergences that could possibly signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal. Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Central Asia Metals Plc (CAML.L)’s Williams %R presently stands at -68.50. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Central Asia Metals Plc (CAML.L) is sitting at 9.71. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

A widely used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for spotting peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out reliable support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 222.16.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70.

Active traders are typically striving to spot winning entry and exit points for trades. Following technical indicators may help traders gain some insight on how best to do this. There are plenty of indicators that have helped traders make winning trades. Because there are so many to choose from, beginning traders may want to start by focusing on a few different combinations to start with. Professional chartists may have ultra complex charts set up to spot perfect trade entries. Others may use one or two simple indicators to aide with setting up the trade. Keeping track of all the data may be a challenge at first, but there are many platforms out there that have made the process much simpler than ever before. Setting up a winning strategy may take some time and perseverance, but taking the time to acquire the proper knowledge may mean the difference between winning and losing trades in the future.