Centamin plc (LSE:CEY) Adjusted Slope Touches 88.36344 On the Quant Meter

Shares of Centamin plc (LSE:CEY) are showing an adjusted slope average of the past 125 and 250 days of 88.36344. The Adjusted Slope 125/250d indicator is equal to the average annualized exponential regression slope, over the past 125 and 250 trading days, multiplied by the coefficient of determination (R2). The purpose of this calculation is to provide a longer term average adjusted slope value that evens out large stock price movements by using the average. This indicator is useful in helping find stocks that have been on a smooth upward trend over the past 6 months to a year.

Doing standard fundamental stock analysis is fairly straightforward. These days, investors have easy access to large amounts of available data. The biggest problem for the average investor may be dedicating the time to actually doing the research. One goal of studying the fundamentals is to establish the true value of a stock compared to how it is currently trading in the marketplace. Many investors believe that identifying quality stocks should be a cornerstone of portfolio construction. Obtaining as much knowledge as possible about a stock can help make the buying decisions a little easier. Some investors may trust other people or products to do the required research, but others may wish to roll up the sleeves and do all the analysis themselves.

Drilling down into some additional key near-term indicators we note that the Capex to PPE ratio stands at 0.094808 for Centamin plc (LSE:CEY). The Capex to PPE ratio shows you how capital intensive a company is. Stocks with an increasing (year over year) ratio may be moving to be more capital intensive and often underperform the market. Higher Capex also often means lower Free Cash Flow (Operating cash flow – Capex) generation and lower dividends as companies don’t have the cash to pay dividends if they are investing more in the business.

In addition to Capex to PPE we can look at Cash Flow to Capex. This ration compares a stock’s operating cash flow to its capital expenditure and can identify if a firm can generate enough cash to meet investment needs. Investors are looking for a ratio greater than one, which indicates that the firm can meet that need. Comparing to other firms in the same industry is relevant for this ratio. Centamin plc (LSE:CEY)’s Cash Flow to Capex stands at 2.605426.

Debt

In looking at some Debt ratios, Centamin plc (LSE:CEY) has a debt to equity ratio of 0.00000 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of . This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at -1.69016. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. Centamin plc’s ND to MV current stands at -0.138438. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

Investor Target Weight

Centamin plc (LSE:CEY) has a current suggested portfolio rate of 0.02830 (as a decimal) ownership. Target weight is the volatility adjusted recommended position size for a stock in your portfolio. The maximum target weight is 7% for any given stock. The indicator is based off of the 100 day volatility reading and calculates a target weight accordingly. The more recent volatility of a stock, the lower the target weight will be. The 3-month volatility stands at 38.391600 (decimal). This is the normal returns and standard deviation of the stock price over three months annualized.

Near-Term Growth Drilldown

Now we’ll take a look at some key growth data as decimals. One year cash flow growth ratio is calculated on a trailing 12 months basis and is a one year percentage growth of a firm’s cash flow from operations. This number stands at -0.34988 for Centamin plc (LSE:CEY). The one year Growth EBIT ratio stands at -0.36325 and is a calculation of one year growth in earnings before interest and taxes. The one year EBITDA growth number stands at -0.21926 which is calculated similarly to EBIT Growth with just the addition of amortization.

Taking even a further look we note that the 1 year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Growth is at -0.30356. The one year growth in Net Profit after Tax is -0.54968 and lastly sales growth was -0.12488.

Centamin plc (LSE:CEY) of the Mining sector closed the recent session at 1.463000 with a market value of $2068069.

Investing in the stock market can sometimes draw intense emotion from individual investors. When the market slips into a chaotic state, some investors may let their emotions get the best of them which can lead to impulsive decisions. On the other side of the coin, market chaos may cause certain investors to freeze in a panic. This may mean that the investor becomes shaken to the point that they are unable to make any decisions let alone an educated one. Discipline is a quality shared by many successful traders and investors. Staying committed to the plan, whether short-term or long-term, can help investors make it through those times of extreme market uncertainty.