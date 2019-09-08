Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Charts Indicating Positive Momentum

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)’ stock is holding above their moving averages, indicating a postitive uptrend for Consumer Goods company.

In order to tell which way a stock is trending, the stock’s share price should be compared to its moving average. The stock will be uptrending if it is being traded above its moving averages and downtrending if it is being traded below. The stock stands 5.30% away from its 50-day simple moving average and 4.81% away from the 200-day average. The price currently stands at $96.04.

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)‘s stock was 17.67%. 3.73% over the last quarter, and 3.38% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, Carter’s, Inc. stock was -4.61% off of the high and 15.29% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -12.46% (High), 26.94%, (Low).

The RSI (Relative Strength Index), an indicator that shows price strength by comparing upward and downward close-to-close movements is 60.66 for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

The consensus analysts recommendation at this point stands at 2.20 on this stock. This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. The Street has a 106.64 target price on the shares for the next 12-18 months.

