Carriage Services (CSV) Shares Dip -10.80% Lower For The Quarter

Carriage Services (CSV) has ended the quarter in the red, yielding negative results for the shares at they ticked -10.80% over that time frame. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved 0.27% over the past 4-weeks, 9.02% over the past half year and -24.56% over the past full year. Carriage Services ‘s weekly performance is at -1.37.

Making smart choices when picking stocks is typically a top priority for successful investors. For new investors with little market knowledge, this can be challenging. Figuring out how to start building the stock portfolio may take a lot of time and effort. When the individual investor decides that they want to manage their own portfolio and make their own trades, the journey has just begun. Many individuals will be tempted to pursue stock trading plans based on advice from friends, colleagues, or family members. Even though certain plans may work for someone else, there is no guarantee that success will transfer to others. Investors often need to do their own research in order to obtain as much knowledge as possible before diving in to the markets.

When looking at technical levels, traders should not overlook the RSI reading as it often can dictate if momentum has pushed past a key metric. The current 7-day RSI stands at 41.17, and the 3-day is sitting at 42.97.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70.

Looking further at additional technical indicators we take note that 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) for Carriage Services (CSV) is sitting at -70.68.

CCI Quick Facts

Used to Identify start of a trend

Used to Identify end of a trend

Alternative metric for spotting oversold/overbought territory

Designed by Donald Lambert

Reading levels close to +100 point to potential overbought range while a reading close to -100 would indicate possible oversold territory.

Shares of Carriage Services (CSV) have a 7-day moving average of 18.75. Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends.

Investors may be watching technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Carriage Services (CSV)’s Williams %R presently stands at -66.90. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Another technical indicator that might serve as a powerful resource for measuring trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Carriage Services (CSV) is noted at 19.25. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a technical indicator worth taking a look at. Carriage Services (CSV) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -66.90. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

There are so many different aspects to address when attempting to trade the stock market. With all the information available, it can become stressful trying to make sense of everything. Investors who are able to prioritize useful data may be able to make better big picture decisions. Even when all the research is done and the numbers have been crunched, investors still may find themselves forced with the tough decision of when to buy a specific equity. Doing the due diligence and being prepared can be a great asset when forced into a tough situation. Knowing when to pounce on an opportunity can be just as important as knowing when to exit a bad trade. As humans, investors will always be prone to making mistakes. Investors who are able to identify and learn from those mistakes might find themselves in a much better position over the long run.