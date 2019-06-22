CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Earnings Growth & Valuation in Focus

Honing in on the valuation of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE), we can take a look at several ratios. One of the quickest ways to determine the projected value of a stock is the price to earnings growth, or PEG ratio. This formula was popularized by Peter Lynch and according to his calculations, a stock which is fairly valued will have a price to earnings ratio equal to its rate of growth. Simply put, a stock with a PEG ratio of 1 would be considered fairly valued.

A stock with a ratio of under 1.0 would be undervalued and a stock with a PEG over 1.0 would be considered over valued. CareTrust REIT, Inc. currently has a PEG ratio of 1.14.Individual investors might be digging a little deeper into the playbook in order to create a winning plan for the remainder of the calendar year. The diligent investor typically has a portfolio that is diversified and ready to encounter any unforeseen market action. Even after creating the well-planned portfolio with expected returns, nobody can be absolutely sure that those returns will be seen. Setting realistic expectations can help the investor from becoming discouraged if the original plan runs into a bit of a snag. Of course every investor would like to enter the stock market and see sizeable profits right off the bat. This may only be wishful thinking for investors who aren’t ready to put in the time and energy to make sure the overall strategy stays on track and the portfolio stays properly managed.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) currently has an average analyst recommendation of 2.10 according to analysts. This is the average number based on the total brokerage firms taken into consideration by Beta Systems Research. The same analysts have a future one-year price target of $25.50 on the shares.

In addition to sell-side rational, we can also take a look at some technical indicators. The stock is currently 1.22% away from its 50-day simple moving average and 16.59% away from the 200 day average.

Based on a recent trade, the shares are -3.41% away from the 52-week high and 51.43% from the 52-week low.

The RSI (Relative Strength Index), which shows price strength by comparing upward and downward close to close movements.

An RSI approaching 70 is typically deemed to be nearing overbought status and could be ripe for a pullback. Alternatively an RSI nearing 30 indicates that the stock could be getting oversold and might be considered undervalued. The RSI for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) currently stands at 53.85.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has posted trailing 12 months earnings of $0.72 per share. The company has seen a change of 106.40% earnings per share this year. Analysts are predicting 11.90% for the company next year. The firm is yielding 4.50% return on assets and 8.00% return on equity.

Investors may be trying to figure out how much risk they are able to handle with their current stock holdings. Taking on too much risk can put unnecessary weight on the shoulders of even the sturdiest investors. On the flip side, investors who play it too safe may be shaking their heads and wondering what might have been. Finding that delicate risk balance can turn out to be the difference between sinking and swimming in the equity markets. It is highly important for investors to understand exactly what risks they are taking when buying and selling stocks. Knowing these risks may help avoid disaster down the line. Once the risk is calculated, investors should have an easier go at narrowing in on finding the right stocks to add to the portfolio.

