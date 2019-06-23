Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU) Shares Tumble -2.27% For the Week

Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU) shares are showing negative signals short-term as the stock has finished lower by -2.27% for the week. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved 6.68% over the past 4-weeks, -39.47% over the past half year and -62.84% over the past full year.

There are often many decisions that will need to be made when setting up a plan to start investing in stocks. Investors may want to start by setting specific individual goals. Plotting out specific goals can help keep the process focused and in line. Once goals are outlined, investors may want to decide how much risk that they are able to take on. Once goals and risks are addressed, investors may want to start doing research on specific stocks or sectors. Once the research is complete, investors can start focusing on how to put together the stock portfolio. Finding the best stocks to add can take quite a bit of time, but putting in the extra analysis can provide a big boost to the portfolio.

We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU). The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX presently sits at 24.39. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend. At the time of writing, Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -137.57. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average.

Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -86.73. In general, if the level goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a technical indicator that was developed to measure overbought and oversold market conditions. The Williams %R indicator helps show the relative situation of the current price close to the period being observed.

A commonly used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA for Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU) is sitting at 6.48. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 49.02, the 7-day is 43.97, and the 3-day is resting at 34.59.

Buying and selling decisions can be crucial when managing the stock portfolio. It may be very difficult to keep emotions in check when making these important decisions. Sometimes, investors will become attached to a stock that had been thoroughly researched. Maybe the stock went on a run, but it has started to underperform. Investors may need to be able to sell that favorite stock when the time has come. Holding onto winners too long can eat up portfolio profits over the longer-term. Investors may opt to set up a list of criteria that they can follow in order to know when it is time to sell a stock that hasn’t been making the grade.