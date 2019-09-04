Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Quant Signals Reviewed as QI Value Reaches 54.00000

In trying to calculate the current valuation of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) shares, we note that the Book to Market ratio of the stock stands at 0.177857. It’s commonly accepted that a Book to Market ratio greater than one indicates that the shares might be undervalued. The book to market ratio has some limitations in certain industries however where intangible assets (such as knowledge) often are not represented on a balance sheet. The ratio is calculated by dividing the market price per share by book value per share.

We can also take a look at some stock volatility data on shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD). The 12 month volatility is currently 35.847800. The 6 month volatility is noted at 29.323800, and the 3 month is recorded at 33.358900. When following the volatility of a stock, investors may be challenged with trying to decipher the correct combination of risk-reward to help maximize returns. As with any strategy, it is important to carefully consider risk and other market factors that might be in play when examining stock volatility levels.

Investors may be looking at the Piotroski F-Score when doing value analysis. The F-Score was developed to help find company stocks that have solid fundamentals, and to separate out weaker companies. Piotroski’s F-Score uses nine tests based on company financial statements. Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) currently has a Piotroski F-Score of 4. One point is given for piece of criteria that is met. Typically, a stock with a high score of 8 or 9 would be seen as strong, and a stock scoring on the lower end between 0 and 2 would be viewed as weaker.

Shifting gears, Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has an FCF quality score of 1.820055. The free quality score helps estimate the stability of free cash flow. FCF quality is calculated as the 12 ltm cash flow per share over the average of the cash flow numbers. When reviewing this score, it is generally thought that the lower the ratio, the better. Presently, Cantel Medical Corp. has an FCF score of -0.194476. The FCF score is determined by merging free cash flow stability with free cash flow growth. In general, a higher FCF score value would represent high free cash flow growth. Monitoring FCF information may help provide some excellent insight on the financial health of a specific company.

Investors might want to take a look at shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) from a different angle. Let’s take a peek at the current Q.i. (Liquidity) Value. Cantel Medical Corp. has a Q.i. value of 54.00000. This value ranks stocks using EBITDA yield, FCF yield, earnings yield and liquidity ratios. The Q.i. value may help identify companies that are undervalued. A larger value would indicate low turnover and a higher chance of shares being priced incorrectly. A lower value may show larger traded value meaning more sell-side analysts may track the company leading to a lesser chance that shares are priced improperly.

Some of the best financial predictions are formed by using a variety of financial tools. The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) over the past 52 weeks is 0.904000. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) is 4. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Cantel Medical Corp. is 6300. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.