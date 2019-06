Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX:CU) Revealing -0.06361 Growth Year Over Year

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX:CU) have seen a year over year change of sales growth of -0.06361. The 7788515 market value company based out of Canada is an important player in the Gas, Water & Multiutilities sector.

While sales growth can be a key driver for a company’s stock performance, there are many other factors to consider as well. Here we’ll take a look at several other notable indicators.

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX:CU) closed the recent session at 37.720000 with a market value of $7788515.

Turning to some key growth data as decimals. One year cash flow growth ratio is calculated on a trailing 12 months basis and is a one year percentage growth of a firm’s cash flow from operations. This number stands at -0.14748 for Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX:CU). The one year Growth EBIT ratio stands at 0.12121 and is a calculation of one year growth in earnings before interest and taxes. The one year EBITDA growth number holds at 0.10357 which is calculated similarly to EBIT Growth with just the addition of amortization.

Taking even a further look we note that the 1 year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Growth is at -0.14072. The one year growth in Net Profit after Tax is 0.45783 and lastly sales growth was -0.06361.

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX:CU) has a current suggested portfolio ownership target rate of 0.07000 (as a decimal) ownership. Target weight is the volatility adjusted recommended position size for a stock in your portfolio. The maximum target weight is 7% for any given stock. The indicator is based off of the 100 day volatility reading and calculates a target weight accordingly. The more recent volatility of a stock, the lower the target weight will be. The 3-month volatility stands at 9.671800 (decimal), the 6-month at 10.985800 and the 12-month at 14.499400. This is the normal returns and standard deviation of the stock price over three months annualized.

Taking look at some key returns and margins data we can note the following: Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX:CU) has Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 0.060126, with a 5-year average of 0.064235 and an ROIC quality score of 3.599822. Why is ROIC important? It’s one of the most fundamental metrics in determining the value of a given stock. It helps potential investors determine if the firm is using it’s invested capital to return profits.

Changing lanes and looking at some Debt ratios, Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX:CU) has a debt to equity ratio of 2.16200 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of -0.009544. This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at 8.42905. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. Canadian Utilities Limited’s ND to MV current stands at 0.969680. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

