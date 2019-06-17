Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Aroon Signals Pointing to Positive Momentum

The Aroon Oscillator has reached a key pivot point for Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) as the upward trend for the shares continues to build. Whether or not this can continue can be determined by looking at several charts. The key levels you need to watch on the Aroon indicator are 80 and 20. Would you like to know how to tell if the price is trending up? You just have to wait for the Aroon Up line to move above the level 80. If you find the Aroon Down line is saying below Level 20 at the same time, it would confirm the bullish trend in the market. If you find the Aroon indicator in this situation, you might consider taking up a position. The Aroon indicator differs from other price momentum oscillators because it exploits both of these market attributes. Aroon-based indicators do this by measuring price changes relative to time. This article will examine the logic behind Aroon and show when it works best.

Investors may be trying to get a read on the next big stock market move. Projecting which stocks are ready to make a run can be tricky. Many investors will track the market from various angles in order to make the best educated decisions. Keeping tabs on all the important economic indicators can help when analyzing the overall health of the stock market. Some financial strategists may be projecting a sharp downturn over the next few months while others believe that there is no tangible reason for the market to lose the near-term momentum.

When applying indicators for technical analysis, traders and investors might want to look at the ATR or Average True Range. The current 14-day ATR for Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) is currently sitting at 0.81. The ATR basically measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) is sitting at 29.09. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 66.78, the 7-day stands at 75.84, and the 3-day is sitting at 72.90. Many investors look to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of a particular stock to help identify overbought/oversold conditions. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s. Wilder laid out the foundation for future technical analysts to further investigate the RSI and its relationship to underlying price movements. Since its inception, RSI has remained very popular with traders and investors. Other technical analysts have built upon the work of Wilder. The 14-day RSI is still a widely popular choice among technical stock analysts.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)’s Williams %R presently stands at -5.33. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Taking a closer look from a technical standpoint, Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 78.87. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

