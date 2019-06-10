Can This Stock Gain Any Traction: IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)?

Keen investors are consistently searching for true bargains in the stock market. Finding these stocks can make the difference between a winning or losing portfolio. Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) have come into focus as of late. In recent trading activity, company stock has moved -0.68% touching the price of $103.74. Moving forward, the investment community will be watching to see if shares can gain some positive momentum.

Investing in the stock market comes with inherent risk. Some stocks are much riskier than others, but there will always be some level of risk no matter which stocks are chosen. Individual investors managing their own portfolios are constantly on the lookout for investing tips or some kind of information that may confirm their gut feeling about a certain stock. Investors may want to be wary when listening to stock investment advice from friends, family members, or even trusted colleagues. People are usually quick to tell others about the winning stocks that they have picked in the past, but they may not be very forthcoming about discussing those portfolio clunkers. After hearing about the next big stock, investors can always do the research and check the prospect out for themselves.

Sometimes the stock market can be very confusing, even for the most seasoned investors. Even when expectations are met as predicted, the market may decide to move otherwise. This can cause uncertainty and second guessing. Keeping up with historical data as well as short-term and long-term trends may be very helpful. Over the past week, IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) shares have performed 4.17%. Pushing back over the last quarter, shares are 4.10%. Looking at stock performance for the past six months, shares are 5.11%. Since the start of the calendar year, shares have performed 12.24%.

Let’s take a quick look at some possible support and resistence levels for the stock. According to a recent spotcheck, company IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) have been seen trading -1.63% away from the 50- day high. On the opposite end, shares have been trading 8.14% away from the 50-day low price. Taking a wider perspective, shares have been recently trading -1.63% off the 52-week high and 21.72% away from the 52-week low.

The investing world can be an exciting yet scary place. It is an ever-changing environment filled with profits, losses, and everything in-between. There are always new challenges waiting right around the corner for the individual investor. Just when things seem stable and steady, some unexpected event can send markets into a tizzy. Most investors try hard to create a stock portfolio that can stand on its own during the stormy periods. Unsettling market conditions come with the territory, but knowing how to deal with these conditions can separate the winners from the losers over the long run.

Stock market investors often rely on fundamental analysis for stock research. The EPS or earnings per share ratio shows the amount of company earnings that can be attributed to every share that is held. EPS lets investors directly compare one company to another when examining potential investments. Investors are typically searching for stocks that have a growing EPS. The EPS measure tends to be more telling when viewed over a longer period of time. When companies report quarterly earnings, the EPS measure is highly scrutinized by investors and analysts alike.

So, most importantly, where are shares headed from here? In order to get a sense of Wall Street sentiment, we can look to brokerage analyst estimates. On a one to five ratings scale where 1.0 indicates a Strong Buy, 2.0 indicates a Buy, 3.0 a Hold, 4.0 a Sell and 5.0 a Stong Sell. IDACORP, Inc. currently has an average analyst recommendation of 4.00 according to analysts. This is the average number based on the total brokerage firms taken into consideration by Beta Systems Research. The same analysts have a future one-year price target of $95.00 on the shares.