Can The Meet Group (MEET) Stave off the Bears? Shares tick 9.85% Higher

Shares of The Meet Group (MEET) have been trending up over the past five bars, revealing solid bullish momentum for the shares, as they ran 9.85% for the week. Looking further out we note that the shares have moved -16.39% over the past 4-weeks, -10.53% over the past half year and -18.49% over the past full year.

Investors are constantly looking for ways to achieve success trading the stock market. Veteran investors may have spent many years trying to figure out the best way to build a winning stock portfolio. Unfortunately, there is no secret formula to beating the market. New investors may start trading with some preconceived notions about how to make money in stocks. Although there are some methods that might have worked in the past, nobody can guarantee future results based on past methods and performance. Investors may end up finding out the hard way that there is rarely any substitute for hard work and dedication, especially when picking stocks.

Currently, The Meet Group (MEET) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 11.54. The CCI technical indicator can be employed to help figure out if a stock is overbought or oversold. CCI may also be used to aid in the discovery of divergences that could possibly signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 41.19, the 7-day sits at 48.01, and the 3-day is resting at 56.92 for The Meet Group (MEET). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time. Currently, the 7-day moving average is sitting at 3.48.

Let’s take a further look at the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX measures the strength or weakness of a particular trend. Investors and traders may be looking to figure out if a stock is trending before employing a specific trading strategy. The ADX is typically used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) which point to the direction of the trend. The 14-day ADX for The Meet Group (MEET) is currently at 40.20. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend.

For many individual investors, deciding the proper time to sell a stock may be just as important as figuring out which stocks to buy at the outset. Investors may be reviewing the portfolio and looking at some stocks that have taken off and made a big run to the upside. When this occurs, investors may need to make the tough decision of whether to take some profits or hold out for further gains. Because every scenario is different, investors may want to dig a little deeper into the fundamentals before making a decision. If the stock’s fundamentals have weakened, it might be time to reassess the position.