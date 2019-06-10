Can SMI Levels Pivot After Reaching Notable Number For Galileo Exploration Ltd (GXL.V)?

The Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI) for Galileo Exploration Ltd (GXL.V) has dipped below -40, reaching key levels. The most common method of using SMI is to look for buy trades when the SMI falls under -40 and then rises back above through -40. Sell trades are looked for when the SMI rises above +40 and then falls back below +40. The SMI is considered a refinement of the stochastic oscillator. It calculates the distance of the current closing price as it relates to the median of the high/low range of price. William Blau developed the SMI in an attempt to provide a more reliable indicator, less subject to false swings.

Currently, Galileo Exploration Ltd (GXL.V)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -50.00. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Galileo Exploration Ltd (GXL.V) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -23.33. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well. Checking on another technical indicator, the 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 45.64, the 7-day rests at 46.01, and the 3-day is presently at 40.70 for Galileo Exploration Ltd (GXL.V).

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

Moving average indicators are commonly tracked by technical stock analysts. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with multiple time periods to help spot stock trend direction. One of the more popular combinations is to use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Investors may use the 200-day MA to help smooth out the data a get a clearer long-term picture. They may look to the 50-day or 20-day to get a better grasp of what is going on with the stock in the near-term. Presently, the 200-day moving average is at 0.06, and the 50-day is 0.02. The 14-day ADX for Galileo Exploration Ltd (GXL.V) is standing at 27.59. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

