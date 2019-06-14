Can Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) Gain Some Bullish Momentum? Twiggs Money Flow Update

Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) shares under being placed under the lens today as the Twiggs Money Flow indicator, or TMF has climbed above the zero line, indicating bullish momentum. Twiggs Money Flow Index is a technical indicator created by Collin Twiggs. It is derived from Chaikin Money Flow Index but uses true ranges instead of highs minus lows to prevent spikes due to gaps. It is also using a smoothing exponential moving average to prevent volume spikes to alter results. The exponential moving average is the one described by Welles Wilder for many of his indicators.

When Twiggs Money Flow Index moves above 0, players are accumulating and thus prices are subject to climb higher. When Twiggs Money Flow Index is below 0, players are distributing and prices are more subject to move lower. Divergences of Twiggs Money Flow Index indicator with prices give also solid signals.

New traders may face many challenges when entering the stock market. One of the bigger challenges involves not repeating mistakes. As with any new endeavor, there will be a learning curve. Paying attention to historical trades can help the trader figure out where they might have gone astray. Repeating the same mistakes over and over again can lead to the demise of the trader’s confidence and hard earned money. Traders who are able to move forward and learn from previous errors may find themselves making much better decisions in the future.

A commonly used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA for Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) is sitting at 16.16. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 57.03, the 7-day is 60.00, and the 3-day is resting at 67.11.

Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is currently sitting at -10.14. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold.

We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM). The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX presently sits at 11.84. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend. At the time of writing, the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is 87.27. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average.

Most people highly dislike losing. This is no different for individuals trading the stock market. Successful traders tend to be highly adept at managing risk and creating detailed trading plans. Consistently beating the market is no easy task. Many traders and investors will spend countless hours trying to figure it all out. Some people will continue to do their homework and put in the required time and effort. Others may burn out hot and fast wondering what happened. Markets can be cruel, and being prepared for various scenarios can help the trader better manage the trading seas when markets become rocky.