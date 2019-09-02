Can IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP)’s Gross Profitability of 0.026389 Be a Catalyst?

Traders watching the movements of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) might be interested in how the quality ratios are stacking up for the shares. Robert Novy-Marx, a professor at the university of Rochester, discovered that gross profitability has as much power predicting stock returns as traditional value metrics. He found that while other quality measures had some predictive power, especially on small caps and in conjunction with value measures, gross profitability generates significant excess returns as a stand alone strategy, especially on large cap stocks.The Gross profitability for IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) is 0.026389.

When watching the day to day movements of the market, investors often have to be careful not to let external factors cloud their judgment. From time to time, there may be certain stocks taking off that look highly tempting to purchase. Getting into a position based on short-term price movements may be a specific strategy for some, but it may be highly costly for others. Even if a stock has been on a big run that the investor might have missed out on, there is no guarantee that the run will continue higher. Although there may be potential in highly publicized stocks, it may be wise for investors to do their own research and then decide if the stock fits with the overall goals.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) based out of United States and resides in the Materials sector, has a market cap of 10652.1062 after recently touching 0.53 on a recent bid. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) sees an average of trading volume of 20.7943. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) competes in the Paper and Forest Products industry.

One of the biggest obstacles standing in the way of the individual investor is unrealistic expectations. Many times, investors will have an incorrect vision of what they expect to get from their investments in terms of actual returns. Creating unrealistic expectations can lead to overextending risk in the future. If an investor loses patience and thinks that they should be seeing bigger returns than they are currently generating, this may cause them to enter into a few ill advised trades in order to try to hit that previously determined number. Setting realistic, attainable goals may help the investor immensely, not just in terms of future returns, but in terms of the psyche as well.

Free Cash Flow Yield (FCF Yield) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) is 0.127562. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. Looking out to the 5 year FCF yield, this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow over a longer period of time. The FCF five year yield for IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) stands at 0.113076. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) for last month was 0.798507 while the 3m is at 0.545918. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price at the specifiied time frame mentioned. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over that timeframe. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) is 0.636905. The Price Index 5Y stands at 0.305714.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) is 3. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Individual investors might be digging a little deeper into the playbook in order to create a winning plan for the remainder of the calendar year. The diligent investor typically has a portfolio that is diversified and ready to encounter any unforeseen market action. Even after creating the well-planned portfolio with expected returns, nobody can be absolutely sure that those returns will be seen. Setting realistic expectations can help the investor from becoming discouraged if the original plan runs into a bit of a snag. Of course every investor would like to enter the stock market and see sizeable profits right off the bat. This may only be wishful thinking for investors who aren’t ready to put in the time and energy to make sure the overall strategy stays on track and the portfolio stays properly managed.

This multiple is similar to Earnings Yield, but here we use Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) as Nominator). By doing this, we can compare companies with a different capital structure and capital expenditures. This way it gives a much better idea of the value of a company compared to the popular P/E ratio. As O’Shaughnessy explaines:

” Stocks that have very high debt levels often have low PE ratios, but this does not necessarily mean that they are cheap in relation to other securities. Stocks that are highly leveraged tend to have far more volatile PE ratios than those that are not. A stock’s PE ratio is greatly affected by debt levels and tax rates, whereas EBITDA/EV is not. To compare valuations on a level playing field, you need to account for how a company is financing itself and then compare how relatively cheap or expensive it is after accounting for all balance sheet items.” – James P. O’Shaugnessy in What works on Wall Street

You can think of it as the taking all the revenue and subtracting the costs that solely go into running the business. The downside of EBITDA is that it can be abused by companies declaring as “one-off” costs things that should really be considered normal costs. We use the EBITDA of the last 12 months.

As denominator it uses Enterprise Value. The formula is as follows:

EBITDA/EV = EBITDA/Enterprise Value

EBITDA/EV has been identified in many academic studies as one of the most predictive valuation factors. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) has a EBITA/EV of 2.878118.

In the 4th edition of ‘What works on Wall Street’, O’Shaughnessy reported that in his backtests, EBITDA/EV earned the best absolute return over the testing period (1963-2009), unseating all other ratios examined, and doing this with a relatively low volatility.

Gray & Vogel found the EBITDA/EV to be the best performing metric, outperforming investor favorites such as Price-to-Earnings, Free Cashflow to EV and Book-to-Market in the period 1971-2010. They also found in contrast to prior empirical work, that long-term ratios add little investment value over standard one-year valuation metrics. The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) is 99999. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Investors may be trying to figure out how much risk they are able to handle with their current stock holdings. Taking on too much risk can put unnecessary weight on the shoulders of even the sturdiest investors. On the flip side, investors who play it too safe may be shaking their heads and wondering what might have been. Finding that delicate risk balance can turn out to be the difference between sinking and swimming in the equity markets. It is highly important for investors to understand exactly what risks they are taking when buying and selling stocks. Knowing these risks may help avoid disaster down the line. Once the risk is calculated, investors should have an easier go at narrowing in on finding the right stocks to add to the portfolio.