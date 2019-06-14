Can Investors Piggy-Back off of Signature Bank (SBNY)’s -11.90% Decline?

Signature Bank (SBNY) have moved lower over the course of the past few months revealing negative downward momentum for the shares as they have dipped -11.90 over the past 13 weeks. In taking a look at more recent performance, we can see that shares have moved -0.16% over the past week, -5.75% over the past 4-weeks, 3.13% over the past half year and -6.81% over the past full year.

When the stock portfolio is diversified, there is a good chance that some stocks will be winners and some will be losers. Regularly reviewing portfolio performance can help the investor stay the course. Keeping track of performance can help spot stocks that might no longer be beneficial to the goals of the investor. There may be times after a review where nothing needs to be adjusted, but staying ahead of the curve can put the individual in a good place when the investing waters become choppy.

Shares of Signature Bank (SBNY) have recently come under renewed examination. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. Checking on the Relative Strength Index, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 44.42, the 7-day is 46.73, and the 3-day is resting at 47.16.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Signature Bank (SBNY) is sitting at 30.04. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Investors have the ability to use technical indicators when completing stock research. At the time of writing, Signature Bank (SBNY) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -27.08. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. In terms of Moving Averages, the 7-day is resting at 117.67. Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Interested traders may be keeping an eye on the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Signature Bank (SBNY)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -55.22. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

As we move closer to the end of the year, investors might be closely monitoring key economic reports. Staying on top of the most recent reports can help the individual see the overall landscape a bit clearer. It may be overwhelming to keep up with every single report that comes out, but knowing which information has a bigger impact on stock investments may help the investor. Investors may already be trying to gauge how they will set themselves up for success over the next couple of quarters. They may be still going over all the latest company earnings reports trying to identify some names that can give the portfolio a boost as we move into the New Year.