Can Investors Piggy-Back off of Great Elm Capital Group Inc (GEC)’s -4.56% Decline?

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (GEC) shares are showing positive momentum over the past week as the stock has clocked in with gains of -4.56%. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved -13.38% over the past 4-weeks, -1.11% over the past half year and -5.07% over the past full year.

Some investors may be looking to trade the trend and capitalize on strong current performers. Other investors may look to take a contrarian approach. This can involve looking for names that have been overlooked by the crowd. There are many different contrarian approaches that investors may choose to use. Going against the crowd may require a lot more homework and confidence. There may be hidden gems out there, but is may be wise to investigate why nobody else seems to want to get into the name. Finding that perfect strategy may take a lot of study and dedication. Taking shortcuts in the market can have severe negative effects on the long-term health of the portfolio.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. The 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 39.35, the 7-day is at 41.09, and the 3-day is spotted at 40.56 for Great Elm Capital Group Inc (GEC).

Investors may be tracking certain levels on shares of Great Elm Capital Group Inc (GEC). The current 50-day Moving Average is 4.07, the 200-day Moving Average is 3.60, and the 7-day is noted at 3.63. Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

Traders may be relying in part on technical stock analysis. Great Elm Capital Group Inc (GEC) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -55.71. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Great Elm Capital Group Inc (GEC) is 42.86. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Investors will be closely watching which way market momentum will shift as we cruise into the back half of the year. Earnest investors will most likely be pouring over the latest earnings reports trying to spot buying opportunities. Many investors will pay especially close attention to companies that have posted large surprise factors over the past quarter. As the dust settles, investors might be monitoring stock price activity following the earning release in order to set up a plan for trading around the next earnings season.