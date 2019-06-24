Can Investors Piggy-Back off of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)’s -0.62% Decline?

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) have moved lower over the course of the past week revealing negative downward near-term momentum for the shares. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved -0.62% over the past week, -1.84% over the past 4-weeks, 11.11% over the past half year and -37.25% over the past full year.

Investors paying close attention to the daily ebbs and flows of the stock market may be trying to guess which way momentum will swing into the next couple of months. Finding those stocks that are ready to ride the lightning may not be the easiest task with markets chugging along near all time highs. Investors may have to first figure out how much risk they want to take on when picking the next round of stocks. Once the risk appetite is determined, investors can start to decide whether they think it is best to go with the flow or buck the trend. Either way, paying attention to short-term and long-term price moves may help paint a clearer picture of what is happening with a particular stock. Maybe those stocks that were sure-fire winners a few months ago have lost some steam. Adjusting the portfolio may or may not be necessary, but knowing exactly what stocks are owned and how they are performing may help with additional decision making along the way. Of course nobody wants to be on the outside looking in as a stock is taking off, but there should be plenty of other opportunities in the future. Staying current with global economic conditions and keeping a finger on the pulse of the company during earnings season can help shed some light on where the stock may be headed next.

Currently, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -98.14. The CCI technical indicator can be employed to help figure out if a stock is overbought or oversold. CCI may also be used to aid in the discovery of divergences that could possibly signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal.

Let’s take a further look at the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX measures the strength or weakness of a particular trend. Investors and traders may be looking to figure out if a stock is trending before employing a specific trading strategy. The ADX is typically used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) which point to the direction of the trend. The 14-day ADX for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is currently at 19.76. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 45.51, the 7-day sits at 40.20, and the 3-day is resting at 31.86 for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time. Currently, the 7-day moving average is sitting at 1.62.

Active investors are typically trying to beat the market any way they can. When starting out, investors may be under the impression that taking profits in the stock market is easy. Although some may find this the case, the majority will realize how hard it actually is. With so much media attention focused on the day to day happenings in the stock market, it can be easy to become distracted by all the noise. Trying to time the market is rarely a recipe for success. Investors will most likely end up underwater without a focused plan. Creating and maintaining a well-balanced portfolio may take some time and effort for the novice investor to eventually accomplish.