Can Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Continue to Move Higher? Shares Climb 2.42% For the Quarter

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has ended the quarter in the black, yielding positive results for the shares at they ticked 2.42% tracking back thirteen weeks ago. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved 4.83% over the past 4-weeks, 5.59% over the past half year and 16.84% over the past full year. Looking as the most recent numbers we note that the shares have tilted 3.59% over the past five trading days.

As any seasoned investor knows, markets can move up or down in the blink of an eye. Investors who attempt to beat the market without creating a plan may find themselves grasping at straws down the line. Building a plan that included the right level of risk may be different for every individual. Managing risk and staying on top of the stock portfolio can help investors ride out the storm when it eventually rolls in. Anybody who manages their own portfolio knows that it can be extremely challenging at times. Finding a consistent process that works when markets become volatile can be a big help to the investor. Controlling emotions and conducting the necessary research can help the investor make the difficult decisions when they crop up.

Investors are taking another look at shares of Equity Commonwealth (EQC). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. Viewing the Relative Strength Index, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 73.45, the 7-day is 87.09, and the 3-day is resting at 97.60.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Equity Commonwealth (EQC) is sitting at 13.72. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Investors have the ability to use technical indicators when completing stock research. At the time of writing, Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 211.15. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. In terms of Moving Averages, the 7-day is resting at 32.71. Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Interested traders may be keeping an eye on the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Equity Commonwealth (EQC)'s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at 0.00. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

Investors may be tracking certain levels on shares of Equity Commonwealth (EQC). The current 50-day Moving Average is 32.23, the 200-day Moving Average is 31.18, and the 7-day is noted at 32.71. Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

Investors may be trying to gauge the current business cycle phase and how that could potentially impact the portfolio. Business cycles can be one way to analyze portfolio performance. Early on in the cycle, profits tend to grow rapidly, sales tend to improve, and activity rebounds. In the middle of a cycle, growth may be peaking, strong credit growth may still be seen, and policy may swing neutral. Toward the later stages, growth may be moderate, earnings may come under pressure, and credit may tighten. Heading into a period of recession, credit may completely dry up, profits may decline sharply, and there may be policy easing. Investors will often have to adjust portfolio holdings that reflect the current state of a business cycle.