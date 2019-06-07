Can EBOS Group Limited (NZSE:EBO), Spartan Motors, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SPAR) Grow Their Earnings? Quant Signal Update

Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for EBOS Group Limited (NZSE:EBO) stands at 0.055432. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for EBOS Group Limited (NZSE:EBO) is 0.046440. Further, the Earnings to Price yield of EBOS Group Limited NZSE:EBO is 0.042930. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance.

Investors hope that they won’t have to deal with stock picks that don’t pan out, but this happens quite often in the stock market. At some point, the investor may have to make the tough decision to sell a stock that previously had a lot of upward potential. Holding onto an underperforming stock can sometimes hurt the portfolio. Investors may be hesitant to let go of the stock long after it should have been sold. Tracking the underlying fundamentals can assist the investor with figuring out the proper time to buy or sell a particular stock. Mastering this aspect of investing may come with experience, but it may be highly beneficial for the long-term success of the portfolio.



Quant Signals – Value Composite, C- Score, MF Rank, M-Score, ERP5

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of EBOS Group Limited (NZSE:EBO) is 41. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of EBOS Group Limited (NZSE:EBO) is 34.

EBOS Group Limited (NZSE:EBO) currently has a Montier C-score of 1.00000. This indicator was developed by James Montier in an attempt to identify firms that were altering financial numbers in order to appear better on paper. The score ranges from zero to six where a 0 would indicate no evidence of book cooking, and a 6 would indicate a high likelihood of something amiss. A C-score of -1 would indicate that there is not enough information available to calculate the score. Montier used six inputs in the calculation. These inputs included a growing difference between net income and cash flow from operations, increasing receivable days, growing day’s sales of inventory, increasing other current assets, decrease in depreciation relative to gross property plant and equipment, and high total asset growth.

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of EBOS Group Limited (NZSE:EBO) is 3432. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

EBOS Group Limited (NZSE:EBO) has an M-score Beneish of -0.297011. This M-score model was developed by Messod Beneish in order to detect manipulation of financial statements. The score uses a combination of eight different variables. The specifics of the variables and formula can be found in the Beneish paper “The Detection of Earnings Manipulation”.

The last signal we’ll look at is the ERP5 Rank. The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of EBOS Group Limited (NZSE:EBO) is 4044. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

Volatility/PI

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of EBOS Group Limited (NZSE:EBO) is 21.427800. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of EBOS Group Limited (NZSE:EBO) is 15.975800. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 16.737900.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. EBOS Group Limited (NZSE:EBO) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.15029. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.26620, the 24 month is 1.40638, and the 36 month is 1.49618. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.11085, the 3 month is 1.08180, and the 1 month is currently 1.02237.

ROIC

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for EBOS Group Limited (NZSE:EBO) is 0.444586. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of EBOS Group Limited (NZSE:EBO) is 12.268635. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of EBOS Group Limited (NZSE:EBO) is 0.407975.

Investors may be drawing up a plan for the stretch run of the calendar year. With stocks riding high, the plan may involve looking at some different classes of shares. If the portfolio is full of large caps, investors may be looking for some small cap growth stocks to add to the mix. Investors may also be looking into purchasing some foreign stocks to get the portfolio as diversified as possible. Investors may also choose to select shares from various industries. Comparing stocks among peers can be a useful way to decide which ones might be ahead of the curve and poised for an upward move.

The Earnings to Price yield of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SPAR) is 0.040319. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for Spartan Motors, Inc. NasdaqGS:SPAR is 0.048743. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Spartan Motors, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SPAR) is 0.011399.

There are plenty of technical indicators that traders can choose to follow. With so many different signals to follow, traders may choose to focus on a small number of indicators to start. Many technical analysts will use a combination of different signals in order to help identify the best entry and exit points of a trade. Becoming a master at spotting trends and creating charts may seem impossible for the novice investor. Taking the time to fully understand the methods behind the indicators may help the trader with trying to sort everything out. Studying up on the theory behind some of the more popular indicators may help the trader understand exactly what they are doing when setting up their charts.



Quant Scores/Key Ratios

Now we’ll turn to some key quant data and ratios. The Current Ratio of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SPAR) is 1.69. The Current Ratio is used by investors to determine whether a company can pay short term and long term debts. The current ratio looks at all the liquid and non-liquid assets compared to the company’s total current liabilities. A high current ratio indicates that the company might have trouble managing their working capital. A low current ratio (when the current liabilities are higher than the current assets) indicates that the company may have trouble paying their short term obligations.

Spartan Motors, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SPAR)’s Leverage Ratio was recently noted as 0.113363. This ratio is calculated by dividing total debt by total assets plus total assets previous year, divided by two. The leverage of a company is relative to the amount of debt on the balance sheet. This ratio is often viewed as one measure of the financial health of a firm.

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SPAR) is 26.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

At the time of writing, Spartan Motors, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SPAR) has a Piotroski F-Score of 2. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Spartan Motors, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SPAR) has an M-score Beneish of -999.000000. This M-score model is a little known investment tool that was developed by Messod Beneish in order to detect manipulation of financial statements. The score uses a combination of eight different variables. The specifics of the variables and formula can be found in the Beneish paper “The Detection of Earnings Manipulation”.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SPAR) is 34. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SPAR) is 34.

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SPAR) is 7607. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

Shifting gears, we can see that Spartan Motors, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SPAR) has a Q.i. Value of 45.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Price Index/Share Movement

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SPAR) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.57608. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.53354, the 24 month is 1.02573, and the 36 month is 1.41017. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.05767, the 3 month is 0.98627, and the 1 month is currently 0.90641.

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SPAR) is 52.311500. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NasdaqGS:SPAR) is 33.755700. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 37.371800.

Inexperienced investors may have the tendency to purchase stocks that have recently been on a big run higher. This may be a result of not paying close attention to the fundamentals, or simply hoping that the stock will continue the move higher. Buying after a big move to the upside may mean that the investor is essentially paying too much for the stock at those levels. Sometimes a stock will take off and get too far ahead of its underlying value which may result in the price being overvalued. Keeping a close eye on the fundamentals may be a good way for the investor to know where the stock stands at any point in time.