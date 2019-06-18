Can Continued Growth Fuel Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) To Reach New Levels?

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has been experiencing accelerated earnings and sales growth over the past five years. Over that time frame the firm has seen earnings growth of 10.90% and sales growth of 6.50%.

Strictly technical traders typically don’t pay a whole lot of attention to fundamental factors such as value, competition, or company management. Technical analysts want to figure out trends based on indicators, charts, and prior price data. These types of traders are usually highly active and hold positions for short periods of time in order to capitalize on short-term price fluctuations. Active traders may be quick to unload a position if it does not pan out as expected. Technicians often pay a great deal of attention to support and resistance levels. These are levels where traders believe a specific stock will either see a bounce or a pullback.

While the firm has enjoyed the upward movement, it’s important to look at analyst expectations and where the company is headed from here. On a consensus basis, analysts are projecting EPS growth of 3.82% for next year and have a $63.93 one year price target on the stock. The stock recently traded at $63.38.

Six Fundamental Characteristics of Great Growth Stocks

#6 Huge Mass Markets – The more potential customers there are, the greater the possibility that both the company, and the investment in said company, will be a success.

#5 Market Dominance/Barriers to Entry – Look for companies who hold patents. This is great barrier to entry, ensuring no competition. Look for companies who dominate the market, blowing away the competition, though market dominance can be harder to measure.

#4 Accelerating Earnings Growth – If a company’s earnings growth rate increases for two consecutive quarters, their growth is accelerating. Faster growth is better growth, and a company whose earnings growth rate is accelerating is an attractive investment.

#3 Triple-Digit Revenue Growth – Companies growing their revenues at triple-digit rates (100% or better) are usually smaller and less known, making them attractive for buying by institutions.

#2 High Profit Margins – In recent decades, high-margin stocks have beaten low-margin stocks by a huge amount.

#1 Top Notch, Innovative Management – All great managers who led their companies to success usually did so by thinking differently. There is no surefire and quick measurement of management talent. When you find a top manager, one with a record of prior success and accolades, you should strike. Top managers usually find a way to overcome obstacles.

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)‘s stock was 8.71%. Over the last week of the month, it was -1.49%, 1.07% over the last quarter, and 4.88% for the past six months.

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)’s EPS is 3.27. Last year, their EPS growth was 43.20% while their EPS growth over the past five years is 10.90%. Analysts are predicting Community Bank System, Inc.’s stock to grow 3.82% over the next year and 8.00% over the next five.

There are plenty of technical indicators that traders can choose to follow. With so many different signals to follow, traders may choose to focus on a small number of indicators to start. Many technical analysts will use a combination of different signals in order to help identify the best entry and exit points of a trade. Becoming a master at spotting trends and creating charts may seem impossible for the novice investor. Taking the time to fully understand the methods behind the indicators may help the trader with trying to sort everything out. Studying up on the theory behind some of the more popular indicators may help the trader understand exactly what they are doing when setting up their charts.