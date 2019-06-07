Can Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Continue to Move Higher? Shares Climb 38.42% For the Quarter

Coda Octopus Group (CODA) shares have continued their upward march, moving 38.42% higher over the past quarter. The stock has clocked in a change of 1.32% most recently for the past week. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved -47.39% over the past 4-weeks, 67.73% over the past half year and 153.94% over the past full year.

As we move deeper into earnings season, investors and analysts will be closely watching which companies look they are getting things right. Many investors will be following which companies beat or miss the estimates by a wide margin. Large surprise factors can cause a stock to jump or fall shortly after the actual numbers are released. Investors may also be tracking which industry leaders come out on top during the latest round of earnings reports. Tracking the sectors that are poised for growth may help give the investor a good idea for the types of stocks they may want to add to the portfolio as we get closer to the end of the current calendar year.

A popular tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, Coda Octopus Group (CODA) has a 200-day MA of 7.89, and a 50-day of 12.98. Presently, the stock has a 14-day RSI of 37.10, the 7-day is sitting at 32.07, and the 3-day is resting at 31.66. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum.

Coda Octopus Group (CODA)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at -84.80. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold. We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of the stock. For traders looking to capitalize on trends, the ADX may be an essential technical tool. The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX presently sits at 24.56. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend.

Coda Octopus Group (CODA) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -64.67. The CCI technical indicator can be used to help figure out if a stock is overbought or oversold. CCI may also be used to assist with the discovery of divergences that could possibly signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Coda Octopus Group (CODA)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -84.80. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Many investors enter the stock market without a plan in place. Investment goals may be a highly important part of coming out on top. Investors may need to set realistic and measureable goals in order to build a baseline for success. Defining investment goals clearly can help keep individual investors from making common mistakes and losing their shirts. Creating a plan for entering the equity market may start by setting up goals and outlining the objectives of the individual. These goals can differ depending on the person and situation. Many investors will opt to follow strategies put in place by others. This may work fine for some, but not as well for others. Keeping a close eye on particular stocks in the portfolio may help the investor when the time comes to adjust the holdings. Being able to adapt to rapidly changing market environments may turn out to be immensely important when the winds of uncertainty blow in.