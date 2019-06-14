Can Bobst Group SA (SWX:BOBNN), National CineMedia, Inc. (NasdaqGS:NCMI) Go The Extra Mile?

Bobst Group SA (SWX:BOBNN) has a Value Composite score of 35. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses six valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, price to sales and shareholder yield. The VC score is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Removing the sixth ratio (shareholder yield) we can view the Value Composite 1 score which is currently sitting at 39.

As we move deeper into earnings season, investors may be trying to figure out how to best position the portfolio for the rest of the calendar year. Maybe things haven’t gone as well as planned in the first half of the year, and a few tweaks need to be made to bolster profits in the second half. Closely watching the earnings reports may be a good way to see what companies are getting things right, and what companies have some work to do. Many investors will take notice if a company posts a much larger earnings beat or miss than expected. Not only will the stock most likely become a bit more volatile, but overall interest may be heightened as investors try to piece together the puzzle and figure out why there was such a discrepancy between estimates and actuals. Once the dust settles and the picture becomes a little clearer, investors may be able to properly rotate in or out of a certain name or sector. Finding stocks that look good on paper but have fallen out of favor with certain investors may be a good place to start doing some further number crunching. Locating those overlooked sectors with growth potential might be a good way to uncover those stocks that are ready to make a run.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Bobst Group SA (SWX:BOBNN) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.79813. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.62170, the 24 month is 0.72802, and the 36 month is 1.49793. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.91116, the 3 month is 1.01715, and the 1 month is currently 0.99552.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Bobst Group SA (SWX:BOBNN), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 40.583400. The 6 month volatility is 34.396100, and the 3 month is spotted at 34.196900. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Shifting gears, we can see that Bobst Group SA (SWX:BOBNN) has a Q.i. Value of 36.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

At the time of writing, Bobst Group SA (SWX:BOBNN) has a Piotroski F-Score of 3. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Bobst Group SA has an M-score Beneish of -2.503220. This M-score model was developed by Messod Beneish in order to detect manipulation of financial statements. The score uses a combination of eight different variables. The specifics of the variables and formula can be found in the Beneish paper “The Detection of Earnings Manipulation”.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Bobst Group SA (SWX:BOBNN). The name currently has a score of 13.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Bobst Group SA (SWX:BOBNN) has a current MF Rank of 5838. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks. Bobst Group SA has a current ERP5 Rank of 6548. The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Dedicated investors tend to spend a lot of time trying to decipher the correct procedure for beating the stock market. This may involve figuring out a proper strategy, and deciding which stocks to start with when constructing a portfolio. Building a portfolio does not have to be a frantic race. In fact, not rushing into things may end up putting the investor in a good position to succeed. There are times when tough decisions need to be made when dealing with the equity market. Spending enough time to assess all the possibilities before making an investing decision may pay off down the road. As most investors know, there is no magic formula for coming out a winner in the stock market. Acquiring the most possible knowledge about the markets and individual stocks can play a vital role in the long-term success of the individual investor.



National CineMedia, Inc. (NasdaqGS:NCMI) has a Value Composite score of 25. The VC score is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. Removing the sixth ratio (shareholder yield) we can view the Value Composite 1 score which is currently sitting at 35.

When it comes to securing profits in the stock market, investors may be trying to find a perfect system to help attain that goal. Dedicated investors may try strategies that have been passed on to them from other seasoned investors. Even after reading every piece of literature about investing, it might be hard to figure out which way is the best way to successfully conquer the market. Studying up on company fundamentals and following technical stock levels can be a good place to start, but creating and implementing a plan can be difficult. As we all know, markets change over time. What drives a market during one point in time may not drive the market at a future date. Knowing what to look for when studying technical levels or fundamentals may help lead down the path to increased profits. Many investors will choose to study the indicators with the highest probability of forecasting future market action.

At the time of writing, National CineMedia, Inc. (NasdaqGS:NCMI) has a Piotroski F-Score of 6.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NasdaqGS:NCMI), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 40.783100. The 6 month volatility is 38.564000, and the 3 month is spotted at 31.257500.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NasdaqGS:NCMI) has a Q.i. Value of 13.00000.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NasdaqGS:NCMI) has a current MF Rank of 1264. National CineMedia, Inc. has a current ERP5 Rank of 4961.

National CineMedia, Inc. has an M-score Beneish of -3.028909.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NasdaqGS:NCMI). The name currently has a score of 19.00000.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NasdaqGS:NCMI) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.82189. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.91808, the 24 month is 1.01423, and the 36 month is 0.60263. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.96275, the 3 month is 0.89849, and the 1 month is currently 0.87802.

Investors may be taking a closer look stock market trends as we move into the second half of the year. Investors often have to grapple with the timing of selling a stock. After all the research is done and the portfolio is rounded out, the time will eventually come when decisions need to be made about whether to hold a winner or sell to lock up some profits. Often times, investors will hold on to a certain stock for much too long letting profits erode. Thinking that a hot stock will keep going higher and higher, may lead to lost profits further down the road. On the flip side, investors may become emotionally attached to a stock and not be able to part ways when the time has come. Avoiding the trap of waiting for a stock to bounce back and just break even can lead to the undoing of the portfolio. The belief that a particular stock will definitely come back to the buying level may leave investors out in the cold. Being able to keep the emotions in check and stay focused on the pertinent data, may help the stock portfolio thrive into the future.

