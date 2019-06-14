Camden Property Trust (CPT) Triple EMA Gaining Upward Momentum

Camden Property Trust (CPT) shares are being monitored by traders as the TEMA is gaining upward momentum, signifying a potential uptrend for the name. The Triple Exponential Moving Average or TEMA, is a technical indicator that was developed by Patrick Mulloy and published in the “Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities” magazine in 1994. As Mulloy explains in his original article, “the definition of TEMA1 is not a ‘simple’ triple EMA, but rather a composite of a single, double and triple EMAs, which eliminates the lag when there is a trend.” The indicator can be used for smoothing price data, as well as for smoothing other indicators.

Equity market investing has a way of provoking strong emotions. When markets become frantic, investors may feel compelled to make decisions that they might not normally make. Having the proper perspective and staying focused can help the individual investor stay committed to the previously created plan. Trying to predict the day to day movements of the stock market can be extremely difficult. Even the top professionals may get thrown for a loop every now and then. Chasing winners and holding onto losers may be a recipe for portfolio disaster over the long run. Investors who are able to stay calm and think logically should be able to better position themselves when markets become stormy.

In terms of simple moving averages for Camden Property Trust (CPT), the 200-day is currently at 96.00, the 50-day is 101.93, and the 7-day is resting at 105.84. The moving average is a popular investing tool among traders. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a change in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

Traders may also be paying close attention to RSI levels on shares of Camden Property Trust (CPT). The current 14-day RSI is presently sitting at 64.34, the 7-day is 67.93, and the 3-day is 72.28. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

When completing stock analysis, investors and traders may opt to review other technical levels. Camden Property Trust (CPT) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 97.62. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory. The Average Directional Index or ADX is often considered to be an important tool for technical trading or investing. The ADX is a technical indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder used to determine the strength of a trend. The ADX is often used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of the trend. Presently, the 14-day ADX is resting at 24.61.

Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

Stock analysis typically falls into two main categories. Some investors may prefer technical analysis, and others may prefer to study the fundamentals. Many investors will keep an eye on both. Technical analysis involves trying to project future stock price movements based on prior stock activity. Technicians strive to identify chart patterns and study other historical price and volume data. Technical investors look to identify trends when assessing a stock. The trend is typically considered to be the main direction of the share price. Trends are generally categorized as either up, down, or sideways. If a bullish trend is spotted, the trader may expect the upward trend to continue and thus try to capitalize on further upward action.