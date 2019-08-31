Calm After the Storm? Stock Update on SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Coming up with a viable and solid stock investment plan might be on the minds of many individual investors. A solid plan might entail defining the overall objective and recognizing tangible restraints. Figuring out these details may help the investor focus on the most important aspects of investing in the stock market. Following strategies set forth by others may work, but they may also leave the investor in a quandary. What worked in the past for one person may not work in the future for another. Investors may need to craft the plan keeping in mind the long-term goals. Although some investors and traders focus on the short-term, many investors are more interested in making the grade over a number of years, and not a number of days or months. Plans may need to be set up so that they are flexible and have the ability to withstand unforeseen shifts and rapidly changing stock market scenarios. Flexibility may end up being the key to a successful plan down the road. Investors may also want to do regular check-ins on portfolio performance in order to keep tabs on how well the plan is working.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC), of the Basic Materials sector recently touched $6.24 based on a recent trade, indicating movement of -0.95%. Analysts are predicting earnings per share growth of 180.70% for the current year. The earnings per share growth over the next five years are expected to be 8.00%. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has had earnings per share growth of 2.40% over the past five years.

Currently the return on equity is 4.90% and its debt to equity is 1.20. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a total market cap of $592.36, a gross margin of 21.30% while the profit margin is 1.70% and the ROI is 8.70%.

Performance

The stats on SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) are currently as follows. The weekly performance is 1.96%, and the quarterly performance is at -17.68%. The monthly performance is -13.09% and the yearly performance is -13.09%. The performance for Year to Date (YTD) is -27.02%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. has posted a trailing 12 months earnings per share of $0.39 and the earnings per share growth for this year is expected to be 180.70%. The ROI is 8.70% and the return on equity for SunCoke Energy, Inc. stated earlier, is currently at 4.90% .The return on assets (ROA) for SunCoke Energy, Inc. is 1.20%.

Earnings per share (EPS) the amount of income that “belongs” to each share of common stock. This is a valuable tool that investors use to determine the value and projected value of a stock. Earnings per share is generally reported in annualized form from the most recent fiscal year. To determine the value, the average number of shares outstanding is usually calculated by averaging the number of shares at the beginning of the fiscal period and the number of shares at the end of the period.

Price Earnings Ratio

The price/earnings ratio (P/E) for SunCoke Energy, Inc. is 16.08 and the forward P/E ratio stands at 9.14. The price to sales growth is 0.39. The price/earnings ratio (P/E) is a market prospect ratio which calculates the value of a stock relative to its earnings. On other words, the P/E ratio is and indicator of what investors are will to pay for a stock relative to its earnings. A firm with a high P/E ratio typically indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the stock and higher performance in future quarters would be anticipated. Going a step further we can also look at the PEG ratio of a company. A stock’s price/earnings ratio divided by its year-over-year earnings growth rate. In general, the lower the PEG, the better the value, because the investor would be paying less for each unit of earnings growth.

Technicals

The technical stats for SunCoke Energy, Inc. are as follows. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) is trading 7.40% away from the stock’s 52-week low and -48.17% off of the 52-week high. Current levels place the company -1.41% away from it’s 20-day simple moving average. The average volume stands around 468851. Trading volume is a hugely important consideration for any investor. By watching how many shares are trading hands and looking for any changes in that activity, trading opportunities can be spotted along with a deeper understanding of the reliability of other indicators on the stock. A significant increase in trading volume means that more than double the average amount of stocks are moving. When volume is decreased significantly, it may indicate there is an issue that shareholders should watch out for. It’s also important to take into consideration how long the unusual volume sustains for. If it’s only the one trading day, it can be dismissed as an anomaly.

The current stock levels place it -28.38% away from the 200 day moving average. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a beta of 1.31 and the weekly and monthly volatility stands at 4.08% and 4.22% respectively. The simple moving average is the most common method used to calculate the moving average of prices. It takes the sum of all of the past closing prices over a specific time period and divides the result by the number of prices used in the calculation. Increasing the number of time periods in the calculation is an effective way to ascertain the strength of the long-term trend and/or the likelihood that it might reverse. Some argue that this type of average is not necessarily useful because each data point in the series has the exact same impact on the result no matter where it occurs in the sequence.

Beta is used to measure a stock’s price volatility relative to the market. A stock with a beta of “0” indicates that its price is not correlated with the market. A positive beta indicates that the stock follows the market. A negative beta means that the stock inversely follows the market, decreasing in value when the market goes up.

Disclaimer: The views of the author are in no way suggesting whether or not to buy a stock. Data is provided by Yahoo Finance.