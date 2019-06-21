Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Shares Crawl 8.17% Higher (13-Weeks)

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) have climbed 8.17% higher over the course of the past quarter revealing positive directional momentum for the stock. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved 0.44% over the past week, 23.03% over the past 4-weeks, 14.98% over the past half year and -11.61% over the past full year.

For any technician, the trend is a major aspect of stock trading. The trend is the dominant movement in direction of a stock’s price. When discussing the trend in terms of stock price, the assumption is that the trend is expected to continue over a certain period of time. Obviously there is no guarantee that a defined trend will continue, but technical analysts will scour the charts looking for signs of a developed trend to help make the best possible decisions. Seasoned chart watchers are typically able to spot if a trend is up, down, or sideways. Learning how to trade the trend is another part of the process that traders may spend years perfecting.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is currently sitting at -5.96. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold.

We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of Callaway Golf Company (ELY). The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX presently sits at 31.83. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend. At the time of writing, the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is 87.10. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average.

A commonly used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA for Callaway Golf Company (ELY) is sitting at 18.20. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 70.34, the 7-day is 80.77, and the 3-day is resting at 89.01.

Traders may be keeping a close eye on ATR indicators. The current 14-day ATR for Callaway Golf Company (ELY) is currently sitting at 0.54. The ATR measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Traders may be relying in part on technical stock analysis. Callaway Golf Company (ELY) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 87.10. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

