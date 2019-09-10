Cal-Maine Foods IN (CALM) Sees Aroon Oscillator Rolling Higher

Cal-Maine Foods IN (CALM) shares have popped up on trader’s radar screens as the Aroon Oscillator signal has revealed an upward trend that is building. The Aroon indicator (“Aroon up” and “Aroon down”) is used to gauge the strength of a current trend and the likelihood that it will continue. The Aroon oscillator is calculated by subtracting Aroon down from Aroon up. Readings above zero indicate that an uptrend is present, while readings below zero indicate that a downtrend is present. The farther away from 0, the stronger the trend.

Let’s view some technical levels on shares of Cal-Maine Foods IN (CALM). Presently, the 14 day Williams %R is -16.49. Readings may range from 0 to -100. A Williams %R that lands between -80 to -100 is typically seen as being in strong oversold territory. A reading between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% has the ability to be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Cal-Maine Foods IN (CALM) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 92.17. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well. Checking on another technical indicator, the 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 61.24, the 7-day rests at 69.06, and the 3-day is presently at 87.92.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

Moving average indicators are commonly tracked by technical stock analysts. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with multiple time periods to help spot stock trend direction. One of the more popular combinations is to use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Investors may use the 200-day MA to help smooth out the data a get a clearer long-term picture. They may look to the 50-day or 20-day to get a better grasp of what is going on with the stock in the near-term. Presently, the 200-day moving average is at 42.26, and the 50-day is 40.56. The 14-day ADX for Cal-Maine Foods IN (CALM) is standing at 17.22. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

