Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’ FCF Score & Quant Signal Review

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) is .

Investors might be shifting their focus trying to gauge the next big stock market move. Some may be contemplating recent action, and it remains to be seen if the momentum will push the market higher, or if a pullback is in the cards. Investors may have to make a decision whether to take a conservative stance, or put the pedal to the metal. Investors may also be closely tracking the underperformers and over performers, especially in the hot sectors. Studying specific sectors may provide some insight on which stocks are primed for a breakout. Comparing stocks within the same industry or sector may also help discover which ones are more likely to outperform over the next few quarters.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) for last month was 0.86396. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) is 0.98951.

Price Range 52 Weeks

Some of the best financial predictions are formed by using a variety of financial tools. The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) over the past 52 weeks is 0.768000. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

The Current Ratio of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) is 3.75. The Current Ratio is used by investors to determine whether a company can pay short term and long term debts. The current ratio looks at all the liquid and non-liquid assets compared to the company’s total current liabilities. A high current ratio indicates that the company might have trouble managing their working capital. A low current ratio (when the current liabilities are higher than the current assets) indicates that the company may have trouble paying their short term obligations.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) is 5. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

C Score (Montier)

The C-Score is a system developed by James Montier that helps determine whether a company is involved in falsifying their financial statements. The C-Score is calculated by a variety of items, including a growing difference in net income verse cash flow, increasing days outstanding, growing days sales of inventory, increasing assets to sales, declines in depreciation, and high total asset growth. The C-Score of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) is 3.00000. The score ranges on a scale of -1 to 6. If the score is -1, then there is not enough information to determine the C-Score. If the number is at zero (0) then there is no evidence of fraudulent book cooking, whereas a number of 6 indicates a high likelihood of fraudulent activity. The C-Score assists investors in assessing the likelihood of a company cheating in the books.

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) is 894. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) is 36. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) is 52.

Volatility

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) is 37.342000. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) is 37.854000. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 36.356700.

SMA 50/200:

Ever wonder how investors predict positive share price momentum? The Cross SMA 50/200, also known as the “Golden Cross” is the fifty day moving average divided by the two hundred day moving average. The SMA 50/200 for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) is currently 1.03057. If the Golden Cross is greater than 1, then the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average – indicating a positive share price momentum. If the Golden Cross is less than 1, then the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average, indicating that the price might drop.

Individuals may have the tendency to make irrational investing decisions based on certain biases rather than focusing on market fundamentals. They might purchase a certain stock when the price is surging higher or when the entire stock market is in an upswing. This behavior is typically driven by the fear of missing out on possible profits that they think that everybody else is making. When the market continues to rise, they may believe that they need to get in quick before missing out completely. On the other side, investors may be too quick to sell a certain stock when it is been moving to the downside. They may be scared of further losses and the fear of uncertainty may creep in and cause unnecessary selling.