Cabinet cancels limit on number of ministers in next government

By Larry Jones / May 24, 2019 at 10:40 am

The cabinet voted to cancel the 2013 law limiting the number of ministers in a government to 18, allowing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to appoint as many ministers as he needs to complete coalition negotiations.

The measure will have to go through three votes in the Knesset, the first of which is expected to take place Monday evening. If Netanyahu forms a government with the all the other right-wing parties in the Knesset, it is expected to have 26-28 ministers, along with several deputy ministers.

To make that possible, some of the existing ministries are expected to be split into parts, including Strategic Affairs and Public Diplomacy, Science and Technology, Labor and Social Services, Culture and Sport – which were already broken off of the Education Ministry – and others.

In addition, the proposal approved states that if the number of ministers and deputy ministers is over 35, “balancing action” must be taken to offset the budgetary cost.

The cabinet canceled a law passed in 2013, pushed by Yesh Atid. After the 2015 election, the government passed a temporary measure allowing three more ministers to be appointed. The cabinet voted to fully cancel the law. The last government had 21 ministers, and the record-holder was Netanyahu‘s 2009 government with 30 ministers and 9 deputy ministers. His smallest was in 1996 and had 18 ministers, when a law was in place making that the maximum amount.

The reasoning behind the laws limiting the number of ministers is to avoid government waste, and the current move is expected to cost hundreds of millions of shekels over the next four years.

Compounding that expense is that potential coalition partners have already agreed to implement the “Norwegian Law” – which allows ministers to resign from the Knesset and for the next person on the party’s list to take his or her place, but for the minister to re-take his or her place in the Knesset and for the newer MK to automatically be removed if the minister leaves the cabinet for any reason. As a result, there will be more salaries paid by the government’s coffers for new MKs and three aides each.

Blue and White MK Zvi Hauser, who was Netanyahu’s cabinet secretary when there were 34 ministers, came out strongly against the move, asking Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit to prevent the government from conducting the vote. Hauser‘s argument was that an interim government should not work to change a Basic Law, which is akin to an article in a constitution.

"The government can inflate its expenses, but it cannot trample basic norms on ways of legislation and the necessary public debate," Hauser said.

Meretz leader Tamar Zandberg said canceling the limit on the number of ministers is a preview of what Netanyahu has planned.

“Netanyahu is willing to give anything to get immunity and any law can be changed,” she said. “I call on members of the coalition being formed – don’t let Netanyahu change Basic Laws for the sake of personal whims. Vote with us.”

