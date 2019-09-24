Byotrol Plc (BYOT.L) AroonDown Technicals Showing Momentum Building

Byotrol Plc (BYOT.L)’s Aroon Down level has reached above the key level of 70, indicating a strong downward trend for the security.

The Aroon indicator was developed by Tushar Chande in 1995. Aroon is used to measure the presence and strength of trends. Aroon can be drawn either as two lines, the Aroon Up and Aroon Down. The Aroon Up and Aroon Down lines oscillate between 0 and 100.

Aroon Up for a given time period is calculated by determining how much time (on a percentage basis) elapsed between the start of the time period and the point at which the highest closing price during that time period occurred. Aroon Up will be 100 when the instrument is setting new highs for the period. Conversely, Aroon Up will be 0 if the instrument has continually dropped throughout the period. Aroon Down is calculated in a similar manner, expect looking for lows as opposed to highs.

Investors often have to face the issue of risk when dealing with the stock market. Creating portfolios that have the largest probability of attaining personal goals might be the course of action for many investors. Realizing that risk is a large part of the investment process can help the investor think realistically. Although completely eliminating risk is not reasonable, taking steps to reduce risk with proper portfolio management is well within reach for any investor. When first starting out, investors may be tempted to follow strategies from friends or colleagues that have dabbled in the markets with some success. Although using someone else’s strategy could work, chances are that eventually each investor will need to tweak the process in order to maximize their chances for success. Often times these lessons may end up being learned the hard way. With proper planning and execution, the hope is that the investor will arm themselves with enough knowledge to avoid mistakes early on.

Turning to some additional technical indicators, at the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Byotrol Plc (BYOT.L) is standing at 17.60. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

What Is ADX?

The Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was created by J. Welles Wilder to help determine how strong a trend is. In general, a rising ADX line means that an existing trend is gaining strength. The opposite would be the case for a falling ADX line.

Looking further at additional technical indicators we can see that the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) for Byotrol Plc (BYOT.L) is sitting at -36.40. CCI is an indicator used in technical analysis that was designed by Donald Lambert. Although it was originally intended for commodity traders to help identify the start and finish of market trends, it is frequently used to analyze stocks as well. A CCI reading closer to +100 may indicate more buying (possibly overbought) and a reading closer to -100 may indicate more selling (possibly oversold).

Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward. Shares of Byotrol Plc (BYOT.L) have a 7-day moving average of 2.14. Taking a glance at the relative strength indictor, we note that the 14-day RSI is currently at 44.79, the 7-day stands at 40.57, and the 3-day is sitting at 28.96.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

As the markets continue to charge to new heights, investors may be trying to calculate where the markets will be moving in the next few months. Many market enthusiasts will be monitoring the current round of company earnings reports. A better than expected earnings period may help give the stock market another boost to even greater levels. At this point in time, investors may be a bit more cautious with stock selection. With so many names near all-time highs, investors may need to crunch the numbers to evaluate which stocks are still a good buy even at current price levels. Investors may also want to zoom out to the sector level and see if they can determine which sectors may be poised to outperform the overall market coming in to the second part of the year. Investors may also be looking at the overall economic conditions and striving to gain a sense of whether everything will align to keeping the bull run going.