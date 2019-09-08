By the Book For Digital Turbine, Inc. ($APPS):: Shareholder Yiled of -0.079813 Put into Perspective

After a recent market review, we can see that Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) has a Shareholder Yield of -0.079813. This is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

When it comes to securing profits in the stock market, investors may be trying to find a perfect system to help attain that goal. Dedicated investors may try strategies that have been passed on to them from other seasoned investors. Even after reading every piece of literature about investing, it might be hard to figure out which way is the best way to successfully conquer the market. Studying up on company fundamentals and following technical stock levels can be a good place to start, but creating and implementing a plan can be difficult. As we all know, markets change over time. What drives a market during one point in time may not drive the market at a future date. Knowing what to look for when studying technical levels or fundamentals may help lead down the path to increased profits. Many investors will choose to study the indicators with the highest probability of forecasting future market action.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC), ROIC Quality, ROIC 5 Year Average

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) is 0.808202. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) is -6.686735.

Return on Assets

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) is -0.103695. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

Price Index (all months)

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) for last month was 1.314647 while the 3m is at 1.56681. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price at the specifiied time frame mentioned. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over that timeframe. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) is 5.507576. The Price Index 5Y stands at 1.39272.

Free Cash Flow Yield (FCF Yield) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) is 0.011947. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. Looking out to the 5 year FCF yield, this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow over a longer period of time. The FCF five year yield for Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) stands at -0.010207. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) based out of United States and resides in the Information Technology sector, has a market cap of 550368.288 after recently touching 7.27 on a recent bid. Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) sees an average of trading volume of 18125.088. Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) competes in the Software industry.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) has a Value Composite score of 74. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 77.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) has a current MF Rank of 2427. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

Studies have shown that combining the Magic Formula with for instance the Piotroski F-Score increases return. If for instance you take the top 20% results of the magic formula and then take the 20% of stocks with the highest 6-month price index, the total return increases from 235% to 784% during the period 1999-2011.

Investors may be taking a closer look stock market trends as we move into the second half of the year. Investors often have to grapple with the timing of selling a stock. After all the research is done and the portfolio is rounded out, the time will eventually come when decisions need to be made about whether to hold a winner or sell to lock up some profits. Often times, investors will hold on to a certain stock for much too long letting profits erode. Thinking that a hot stock will keep going higher and higher, may lead to lost profits further down the road. On the flip side, investors may become emotionally attached to a stock and not be able to part ways when the time has come. Avoiding the trap of waiting for a stock to bounce back and just break even can lead to the undoing of the portfolio. The belief that a particular stock will definitely come back to the buying level may leave investors out in the cold. Being able to keep the emotions in check and stay focused on the pertinent data, may help the stock portfolio thrive into the future.