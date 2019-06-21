Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW): Tracking the Technicals

Tracking the indicators for Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW), we have noted that the twenty one day Wilder Moving Average is currently above the fifty day Simple Moving Average. Traders watching this line may be looking for a possible strong near-term trend forming.

Investors will most likely be looking ahead to the next round of company earnings reports. As the reports come in, all eyes will be on the companies that post wide margin earnings beats or misses. Many investors will be closely tracking which way analyst estimates are being adjusted right before earnings. This may provide some insight on how good or bad the numbers for the quarter are likely to be. Investors might want to take a look at their holdings after the earnings reports to make sure that nothing extremely odd is occurring after crunching the numbers.

Investors may use multiple technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -10.10. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

Checking in on moving averages, the 200-day is at 6.21, the 50-day is 5.46, and the 7-day is sitting at 5.93. Moving averages may be used by investors and traders to shed some light on trading patterns for a specific stock. Moving averages can be used to help smooth information in order to provide a clearer picture of what is going on with the stock. Technical stock analysts may use a combination of different time periods in order to figure out the history of the equity and where it may be headed in the future. MA’s can be calculated for any time period, but two very popular time frames are the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Traders may be narrowing in on the ATR or Average True Range indicator when reviewing technicals. At the time of writing, Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) has a 14-day ATR of 0.26. The average true range indicator was created by J. Welles Wilder in order to measure volatility. The ATR may assist traders with figuring out the strength of a breakout or reversal in price. It is important to note that the ATR was not designed to determine price direction or to predict future prices.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 58.50, the 7-day sits at 53.68, and the 3-day is resting at 18.76 for Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

Let’s take a further look at the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX measures the strength or weakness of a particular trend. Investors and traders may be looking to figure out if a stock is trending before employing a specific trading strategy. The ADX is typically used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) which point to the direction of the trend. The 14-day ADX for Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) is currently at 34.60. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend.

