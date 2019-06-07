Buckling Under the Trendline, Can This Stock Reverse Course: Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP)

Shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) have been on a recent steady downtrend, causing some worry for shareholders.

It is important to consider the moving averages of a downtrending security. We see here that Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) is -5.00% away from the 20-Day Simple Moving Average. Their 50-Day Simple Moving Average is a difference of -2.90% from current levels. Further back, their 200-Day Simple Moving Average is -3.57% difference from today’s price. Currently, the stock is -11.26% from its 50-Day High and 3.06% from the 50-day low.

RSI and Recommendations

Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s RSI is 35.35. Based on the stock’s volatility for the week, which is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given stock and represents average daily high/low percentage range of 1.61% and month of 1.59%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus 2.70 recommendation on the stock.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP)’s performance this year to date is 16.14%. The stock has performed -1.53% over the last seven days, -9.48% over the last thirty, and -2.95% over the last three months. Over the last six months, Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s stock has been -4.72% and -12.98% for the year.

