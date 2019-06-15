Buckling Under the Trendline, Can This Stock Reverse Course: CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) have been on a recent steady downtrend, causing some worry for shareholders.

In order to gauge which way a stock is trending, you must compare a stock’s share price to its moving average. Uptrending stocks trade above their moving averages, while downtrending stocks trade below.

It is important to consider the moving averages of a downtrending security. We see here that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) is -2.55% away from the 20-Day Simple Moving Average. Their 50-Day Simple Moving Average is a difference of 5.18% from current levels. Further back, their 200-Day Simple Moving Average is 14.37% difference from today’s price. Currently, the stock is -8.98% from its 50-Day High and 18.77% from the 50-day low.

RSI and Recommendations

CECO Environmental Corp.’s RSI is 50.02. Based on the stock’s volatility for the week, which is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given stock and represents average daily high/low percentage range of 5.05% and month of 3.66%. Wall Street analysts have a consensus 2.20 recommendation on the stock.

Historical Growth

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)’s performance this year to date is 32.15%. The stock has performed -0.22% over the last seven days, -6.99% over the last thirty, and 18.30% over the last three months. Over the last six months, CECO Environmental Corp.’s stock has been 15.99% and 46.23% for the year.

