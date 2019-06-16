Buckling Under the Trendline, Can This Stock Reverse Course: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (:BY)

Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (:BY) have been on a recent steady downtrend, causing some worry for shareholders.

Typically bull markets are times when investors may be willing to be a bit more speculative with stock selection. Managing risk is generally at the forefront of many strategies. Investors trying to shift the odds in their favor may be searching for the perfect balance and diversification to help mitigate the risk and enjoy healthier profits. With so many different stocks to choose from, it may take a while to zoom in or a particular set. Investors will also be watching the next wave of economic data to get a better sense of how the overall economy is fairing. With so much noise in the markets, it may be necessary to narrow the gaze in order to set the table for success. Investors may be on the lookout for the major catalyst that either keeps the bulls charging into the second half the year, or wakes up the sleeping bears.

Moving Average

It is important to consider the moving averages of a downtrending security. We see here that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (:BY) is -0.78% away from the 20-Day Simple Moving Average. Their 50-Day Simple Moving Average is a difference of -2.05% from current levels. Further back, their 200-Day Simple Moving Average is -5.04% difference from today’s price. Currently, the stock is -7.96% from its 50-Day High and 2.67% from the 50-day low.

RSI and Recommendations

Byline Bancorp, Inc.’s RSI is 47.73. Based on the stock’s volatility for the week, which is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given stock and represents average daily high/low percentage range of 2.36% and month of 2.15%. Wall Street analysts have a consensus 2.70 recommendation on the stock.

Historical Growth

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (:BY)’s performance this year to date is 13.21%. The stock has performed 1.34% over the last seven days, -3.13% over the last thirty, and -5.04% over the last three months. Over the last six months, Byline Bancorp, Inc.’s stock has been -1.82% and -13.68% for the year.

With equity investing, there will constantly be worries and fears. The volatility in the market that accompanies these fears may trick investors into thinking the next bear market is on the doorstep. During a market-wide sell off, many stocks may experience the pain. Over time, many may gain back the ground they lost and return to previous levels. The biggest names may be the ones to recoup the losses the quickest. However, many investors might get stuck waiting for a rebound that just isn’t going to happen. Having the flexibility to adapt to market conditions may help repair a damaged portfolio. Sometimes a readjustment may be needed in order to regain some confidence. As the next round of earnings reports start to come in, investors will be keeping a close watch to see which companies produce the largest surprises, both positive and negative.

Doing the necessary homework, investors have a wealth of information about publically traded stocks. Figuring out which ones are going to steadily outperform can be a tricky task. Many investors opt to follow what covering sell-side analysts think about certain stocks. Following analyst updates to estimates and targets may help gauge overall stock sentiment. However, solely following analyst views may not be enough to put the entire investing puzzle together. Technical traders may want to still keep tabs on the fundamentals, and vice-versa.