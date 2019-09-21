Brown Forman Inc Cl B (BF-B) TMF Reaching A Key Level

Brown Forman Inc Cl B (BF-B) shares are being closely watched by investors as the Twiggs Money Flow indicator has jolted above the zero line. This typically indicates that further upside is ahead for the shares.

Twiggs Money Flow indicator was developed by Colin Twiggs to improve the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator. The main idea behind the TMF indicator is to evaluate volume (money flow) as bullish or as bearish based on a close price location. Chaikin Money Flow uses CLV (Close Location Value) to do it. Twiggs Money Flow, on the other hand, uses TR (True Range). Another main difference is that CMF uses cumulative volume (sum of volumes over specified period) and the TMF applies Moving average to the volume. When the TMF moves above the zero line, a bullish signal is present and prices can move higher. When the TMF moves below 0, a bullish signal is revealed and prices could be headed downward.

Stock market reversals can occur at any given time. Sometimes, these corrections can provoke ominous forecasts from the investing community. With the market still riding high, it is important to note that market corrections can be common happenings in bull market runs. Investors may use these opportunities to buy some names at discount prices. As we move through earnings season, investors will be watching to see how companies have fared over the last quarter. Investors may want to examine sell-side analyst revisions in the weeks and days prior to the report. Investors and analysts will both be eagerly watching to see if the company can beat expectations.

Brown Forman Inc Cl B (BF-B) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 32.30. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Brown Forman Inc Cl B (BF-B) is sitting at 31.98. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 66.30, the 7-day stands at 56.98, and the 3-day is sitting at 24.88.

After a recent technical review, shares of Brown Forman Inc Cl B (BF-B) have a 200-day moving average of 52.61. The 50-day is 58.21, and the 7-day is sitting at 64.33. Using a wider time frame to assess the moving average such as the 200-day, may help block out the noise and chaos that is often caused by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for spotting support and resistance levels. Employing the use of the moving average for technical equity analysis is still highly popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to assist with the discovery of buying and selling opportunities.

Brown Forman Inc Cl B (BF-B)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -30.49. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would point to an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would signal an oversold situation. The Williams %R was developed by Larry Williams. This is a momentum indicator that is the inverse of the Fast Stochastic Oscillator.

Individual investors have the tendency to migrate towards certain stock strategies that have been successful in the past. While following previous strategies may be profitable, investors have to be ready for sudden market changes. Most investors will rejoice when stocks in the portfolio catch a hot streak. On the opposite side, investors may become highly dejected when they experience a prolonged losing streak. Sometimes, previously successful strategies run their course and they no longer work. Investors may benefit greatly from being able to make adjustments when the market takes a turn for the worse.