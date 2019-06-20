Brown & Brown (BRO) Closes Above PSAR

Shares of Brown & Brown (BRO) are on watch as they closed the most recent session above the Parabolic SAR line. The current level of the shares currently stands at 33.16 at the time of writing.

The main usage of the Parabolic SAR is for trailing stops and exit points. The principle of trading using this indicator is easy. A long position should be maintained as long as the indicator is moving above the price levels, whereas a short position – while it is below them. In addition, when the SAR changes its direction and crosses the price levels, not only the current position should be closed, but it is suggested that the opposite one should be opened at the same price levels.

However, it should be used only when the market has the defined trend (around 30% of the time) and is smoother. When the trend is absent or the market is volatile, this system generates a lot of incorrect signals. Moreover, the indicator should be adjusted depending on the characteristics of the underlying shares.

Investors may be searching high and low for the secret to attaining success in the markets. Knowing when to sell can be just as important as deciding which stocks to buy. Holding on to a loser for too long may leave a sour taste in the mouth. Investors may have unrealistic expectations about a particular name. Knowing when to cut and run can be a gigantic savior for overall portfolio health. Of course if investors end up selling winners too early, they will most likely be leaving too much profit on the table. Finding a good balance and knowing overall market conditions can help with the decision if the time has come. Closely tracking fundamentals and technicals can help give some insight into stock price behavior. Making sure company earnings are in line may also be a wise choice when investing in a recently researched stock.

Traders may be keeping a close eye on ATR indicators. The current 14-day ATR for Brown & Brown (BRO) is currently sitting at 0.45. The ATR measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 66.32, the 7-day stands at 72.28, and the 3-day is sitting at 82.87. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a commonly used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued.

Another technical indicator that may be a powerful resource for determining trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Brown & Brown (BRO) is noted at 33.13. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth taking a look at. Brown & Brown (BRO) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -3.43. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

Brown & Brown (BRO) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 98.42. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

When trading the stock market, investors constantly have to deal with volatility. There are many different reasons why markets may see increased volatility. Whether it is political change, economic events, or even natural disasters, there is always something brewing that has the ability to disrupt the market. When a big event happens, investors might be faced with challenges and be forced to react. Overreacting to market downturns may be common, but it may also hurt the health of the stock portfolio. When the stock market gets choppy and slides, investors may be tempted to quickly pull money out. Pulling out of positions based on specific events may be the right move sometimes, but investors may find that they missed out on gains that followed after a rebound. Staying disciplined and being prepared can help the investor ride out temporary market turbulence.