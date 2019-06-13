Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NasdaqGS:BPY) Valuation & Technicals Update

The MF Rank developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, is intended spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NasdaqGS:BPY) has a current MF Rank of 8887.

Investors may be trying to find stocks that are building momentum. Finding these stocks may help bolster the portfolio going into the second half of the year. Investors often look to pounce on any opportunity in the stock market. Without properly being prepared, these opportunities may disappear quickly. Staying on top of fundamentals, technicals, and earnings, may help investors stay prepared.

Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NasdaqGS:BPY) is 0.039779. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NasdaqGS:BPY) is 0.602630. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NasdaqGS:BPY). The name currently has a score of 22.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NasdaqGS:BPY) is 0.043723. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NasdaqGS:BPY) is 4.157460. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NasdaqGS:BPY) is 0.061609.

Shareholder Yield

The Shareholder Yield is a way that investors can see how much money shareholders are receiving from a company through a combination of dividends, share repurchases and debt reduction. The Shareholder Yield of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NasdaqGS:BPY) is -0.553292. This percentage is calculated by adding the dividend yield plus the percentage of shares repurchased. Dividends are a common way that companies distribute cash to their shareholders. Similarly, cash repurchases and a reduction of debt can increase the shareholder value, too. Another way to determine the effectiveness of a company’s distributions is by looking at the Shareholder yield (Mebane Faber). The Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. NasdaqGS:BPY is -2.17434. This number is calculated by looking at the sum of the dividend yield plus percentage of sales repurchased and net debt repaid yield.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NasdaqGS:BPY) is 15. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NasdaqGS:BPY) is 32.

Key Ratios

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NasdaqGS:BPY) presently has a current ratio of 0.41. The current ratio, also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NasdaqGS:BPY)’s Leverage Ratio was recently noted as 0.583268. This ratio is calculated by dividing total debt by total assets plus total assets previous year, divided by two. The leverage of a company is relative to the amount of debt on the balance sheet. This ratio is often viewed as one measure of the financial health of a firm.

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. NasdaqGS:BPY is 0.645743. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NasdaqGS:BPY) is 3.196391. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NasdaqGS:BPY) is 9.841521. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

Many investors may strive to be in the stock market when the bulls are running and out of the market when the bears are in charge. Investors often use multiple strategies when setting up their portfolios. Some may rely solely on fundamental analysis, technical analysis, or a combination of both. Investing can be an extremely tough process. Individual investors often strive to gather and analyze vast amounts of information in order to make educated decisions. Often times, investors may have initial success in the stock market, and then things may turn sour. Confidence may be necessary to make the tougher decisions, but overconfidence may lead to an underperforming portfolio. Overconfidence may cause the investor to make poor decisions because they are relying too heavily on personal interpretations.

