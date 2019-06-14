Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB) Charge 7.07% Higher For the Quarter

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB) shares have continued their upward march, moving 7.07% higher over the past quarter. The stock has clocked in a change of 1.82% most recently for the past week. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved 2.94% over the past 4-weeks, 0.90% over the past half year and -12.43% over the past full year.

Managing the stock portfolio can be a very challenging task. To manage the portfolio successfully, it can take a lot of dedicated time, effort, and perseverance. Studying the market and being in tune with the economic landscape can help investors gain the knowledge that is needed to come out on top. Controlling emotions and consistently following a plan may be the keys to keep the investor on track. As many seasoned investors know, the stock market can be a wild ride full of many ups and downs. Being able to stay calm and focused during the rocky periods can assist the investor when making those highly important portfolio decisions.

A popular tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB) has a 200-day MA of 11.34, and a 50-day of 10.81. Presently, the stock has a 14-day RSI of 58.30, the 7-day is sitting at 60.50, and the 3-day is resting at 58.24. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum.

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at -23.81. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold. We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of the stock. For traders looking to capitalize on trends, the ADX may be an essential technical tool. The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX presently sits at 11.36. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend.

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 145.49. The CCI technical indicator can be used to help figure out if a stock is overbought or oversold. CCI may also be used to assist with the discovery of divergences that could possibly signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -23.81. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Investors often conduct stock analysis to help figure out which ones are a good buy, and at what price should they get in. The two main types of stock research used by investors are fundamental and technical analysis. Some investors will only study the fundamentals while others will only follow the technicals. Many will choose to combine the two methods in order to get a more well-rounded view of the stock. Fundamental analysis entails following company data. This may include studying the balance sheet, profit and loss statements, and the overall competency of company management. Fundamental analysts often use financial ratios to help understand company information. Technical analysts often study charts in order to define trends. This research is typically not concerned with how the underlying financials of the company look, but how the stock has been trading.