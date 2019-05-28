Bradley Sowell Switching Positions for 2019 Season

By Larry Jones / May 28, 2019 at 7:20 pm

Apparently Chicago Bears offensive lineman Bradley Sowell really enjoys catching passes, because he‘s switching positions in the upcoming season, the team revealed on Wednesday.

Sowell, who caught his first career touchdown pass last season, has officially switched from lineman to tight end on the team‘s depth chart. According to Pro Football Talk, Sowell will now wear the number 85 on his jersey instead of number 79, and will line up as a tight end on a full-time basis.

Sowell had two targets last season as the Bears looked to throw unconventional looks at opponents throughout the year. He caught his first career touchdown pass on Dec. 9 against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field.

One other Bears player has also switched positions, as Taquan Mizzell will switch to wide receiver after spending the first two seasons of his NFL career as a running back. He will wear number 11, according to the team.

