BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Momentum in Focus as Slope Reading Stands at -0.22635

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) shares currently have a 125/250 day adjusted slope average of -0.22635. The Adjusted Slope 125/250d indicator is equal to the average annualized exponential regression slope, over the past 125 and 250 trading days, multiplied by the coefficient of determination (R2). This indicator is useful in helping find shares that have been on a consistent upward direction over the past six months to a year. Generally speaking, the higher the 125/250 value the better as this would indicate a consistent increase closely correlates to the actual stock price.

Once the individual investor has done all the fundamental homework and found a few stocks that they think are poised to be future winners, they may want to figure out when to best get into the market. Many investors will turn towards technical analysis to accomplish this. Technical analysis can help identify entry and exit points by studying price trends and movements over time. Some technical indicators are very complex and others are very simple. One goal of focusing on technical indicators is to help make confusing price information easier to interpret and understand. Many investors will find signals that they like to follow, but focusing on just one indicator may not provide the full picture of what is really going on. Many investors will combine technical indicators to help round out the spectrum. Although technical analysis can be a very useful tool for the investor, it is important to remember that stock prices are inherently unpredictable. Even the most seasoned investors may have to adjust their charts occasionally if trades are not working out as planned.

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) of the Oil Equipment & Services sector closed the recent session at 15.210000 with a market value of $1593449.



Investor Target Weight

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has a current suggested portfolio rate of 0.04110 (as a decimal) ownership. Target weight is the volatility adjusted recommended position size for a stock in your portfolio. The maximum target weight is 7% for any given stock. The indicator is based off of the 100 day volatility reading and calculates a target weight accordingly. The more recent volatility of a stock, the lower the target weight will be. The 3-month volatility stands at 23.128900 (decimal). This is the normal returns and standard deviation of the stock price over three months annualized.

Drilling down into some additional key near-term indicators we note that the Capex to PPE ratio stands at 0.021418 for BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP). The Capex to PPE ratio shows you how capital intensive a company is. Stocks with an increasing (year over year) ratio may be moving to be more capital intensive and often underperform the market. Higher Capex also often means lower Free Cash Flow (Operating cash flow – Capex) generation and lower dividends as companies don’t have the cash to pay dividends if they are investing more in the business.

Investors may be trying to get a read on the next big stock market move. Projecting which stocks are ready to make a run can be tricky. Many investors will track the market from various angles in order to make the best educated decisions. Keeping tabs on all the important economic indicators can help when analyzing the overall health of the stock market. Some financial strategists may be projecting a sharp downturn over the next few months while others believe that there is no tangible reason for the market to lose the near-term momentum.

In addition to Capex to PPE we can look at Cash Flow to Capex. This ration compares a stock’s operating cash flow to its capital expenditure and can identify if a firm can generate enough cash to meet investment needs. Investors are looking for a ratio greater than one, which indicates that the firm can meet that need. Comparing to other firms in the same industry is relevant for this ratio. BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)’s Cash Flow to Capex stands at 123.859084.

Debt

In looking at some Debt ratios, BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has a debt to equity ratio of 5.88398 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of 0.367002. This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at 5.15681. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. BP Midstream Partners LP’s ND to MV current stands at 0.246382. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

As the next company earnings season comes into focus, investors may be closely following the numbers as they are released. Some investors will choose to stay away from any big trades during earnings season. Others will opt to try to capitalize on stock price fluctuations that may occur before and after the earnings report. Wall Street analysts may be getting ready to make estimate revisions over the next couple of weeks. Investors have the ability to follow analyst estimates and recommendations when undertaking stock analysis. Investors may choose to review analyst projections and then make their own decisions on what they think the company will report for the quarter.

Near-Term Growth Drilldown

Now we’ll take a look at some key growth data as decimals. One year cash flow growth ratio is calculated on a trailing 12 months basis and is a one year percentage growth of a firm’s cash flow from operations. This number stands at 0.26733 for BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP). The one year Growth EBIT ratio stands at 0.04517 and is a calculation of one year growth in earnings before interest and taxes. The one year EBITDA growth number stands at 0.04335 which is calculated similarly to EBIT Growth with just the addition of amortization.

Taking even a further look we note that the 1 year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Growth is at 0.26930. The one year growth in Net Profit after Tax is 1.52159 and lastly sales growth was 0.08667.

Often times, investors are faced with challenging portfolio decisions. Maybe there are a few stocks that have outperformed expectations by a large margin. Investors may be hesitant to exit a position with the fear that the stock may have much more room to run. Investors may have to decide if the time is right to cash in and take some profits, or hold out for further gains. On the other end, investors may have a few duds in the portfolio. Cutting ties with certain underperformers can be a tough decision. It may be hard for an investor to sell a position that they thought for sure was going to pan out and provide gains. Being able to detach from a certain position may help ease the possibility of even more frustration later down the line if the stock doesn’t bounce back.