Boston Properties (BXP) Aroon Oscillator Climbs Higher

In this note we’ll take a look at the Aroon Oscillator reading for Boston Properties (BXP). At the time of writing, the AO is revealing a strong upward trend for Boston Properties. The Aroon Oscillator is the difference between Aroon-Up and Aroon-Down. These two indicators are usually plotted together for easy comparison, but chartists can also view the difference between these two indicators with the Aroon Oscillator. This indicator fluctuates between -100 and +100 with zero as the middle line. An upward trend bias is present when the oscillator is positive, while a downward trend bias exists when the oscillator is negative. The Aroon indicator, developed by Tushar Chande, can also reveal the beginning of a new trend, its strength and can help anticipate changes from trading ranges to trends.

Many traders and investors opt to study technical analysis when approaching the stock market. Technical analysts study changes in stock price that occur over various amounts of time. Some analysts will study by the minute or hour. Others will choose to zoom out to days, weeks, months, or even longer. Studying price action over different time periods can help provide the investor with valuable information to help make the best possible investing decisions. Keeping an eye on the stock market, it can be seen that certain trends repeat over time. These trends or patterns might not be exact, but they can be noticeable. Spotting these patterns and watching for momentum shifts can be a highly useful tool for any trader or investor. Many chartists will focus on multiple indicators when doing technical analysis. Becoming familiar with indicators and learning to spot trends may take a lot of time and effort to achieve.

Traders have been closely following shares of Boston Properties (BXP) recently. Focusing on moving averages, the 50-day is 134.29, the 200-day is at 127.56, and the 7-day is 135.00. Using the moving average for technical stock analysis is still quite popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to help spot buying and selling opportunities. Using a longer term moving average such as the 200-day may help squash the noise and chaos that is sometimes created by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for figuring out support and resistance levels.

Boston Properties (BXP)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -24.97. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would point to an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would signal an oversold situation. The Williams %R was developed by Larry Williams. This is a momentum indicator that is the inverse of the Fast Stochastic Oscillator.

Boston Properties (BXP) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 73.46. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Boston Properties (BXP) is sitting at 11.69. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 56.10, the 7-day stands at 61.29, and the 3-day is sitting at 66.59.

Investors will most likely be looking ahead to the next round of company earnings reports. As the reports come in, all eyes will be on the companies that post wide margin earnings beats or misses. Many investors will be closely tracking which way analyst estimates are being adjusted right before earnings. This may provide some insight on how good or bad the numbers for the quarter are likely to be. Investors might want to take a look at their holdings after the earnings reports to make sure that nothing extremely odd is occurring after crunching the numbers.