Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Ratios in The Spotlight

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has a Price to Book ratio of 13.094486. This ratio has been calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 16.975317, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 22.811548. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

The investing world can be an exciting yet scary place. It is an ever-changing environment filled with profits, losses, and everything in-between. There are always new challenges waiting right around the corner for the individual investor. Just when things seem stable and steady, some unexpected event can send markets into a tizzy. Most investors try hard to create a stock portfolio that can stand on its own during the stormy periods. Unsettling market conditions come with the territory, but knowing how to deal with these conditions can separate the winners from the losers over the long run.



Volatility/PI



Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) is 24.483100. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) is 26.226300. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 21.397600.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for last month was 0.94885. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) is 1.42877.

Further, we can see that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.036477 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.03755. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Investing in the stock market offers the potential for big returns. On the flip side, investors can also experience major losses when trading equities. Investors are typically trying their best to maximize returns while limiting losses. Figuring out the best way to do this is no easy proposition. There may be periods where everything seems to be working out, and the returns are rolling in. There may be other times when nothing seems to be going right, and the losses start to pile up. Nobody can predict with pinpoint certainty which way the market will shift in the future. Preparing the portfolio for multiple scenarios can help the investor stick it out when the waters get choppy. Having a properly diversified stock portfolio may help investors ride out the turbulence when it inevitably takes control of the market.



Checking in on some valuation rankings, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has a Value Composite score of 54. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 45.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has a current MF Rank of 3774. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) is 0.118349. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) is 8. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). The name currently has a score of 6.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

