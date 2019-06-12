Blackrock (BLK) Money Flow Index Nearing Key Level

The Money Flow Index of Blackrock (BLK) this week has placed the shares on the radar as it nears the key 70 or 80 level. At the time of writing the MFI is holding above 60 and trending higher for the name. The Money Flow Index creates a ratio of Positive Money Flow and Negative Money Flow over time and scales it to a number between 0 and 100. The MFI value can be used to evaluate overbought and oversold conditions in a security the index moves above or below a certain reference level. Divergence between MFI and the price direction can also be indicative of a reversal. If price is trending higher and MFI is decreasing over that period, a market top may occur.

Stock market investors are typically searching for solid quality companies to help boost the portfolio. There are plenty of quality companies out there, the tricky part may be determining what constitutes as quality. Many investors look for companies that are solid sales leaders within a market that is growing. Going further, investors may be studying a company’s proven track record and gauging the competence of current management. Adding other factors such as brand recognition and prospects for steady growth, investors may eventually find a company that is worth taking the risk for future returns.

Investors may be trying to get an edge by following some additional technical levels for Blackrock (BLK). In terms of Moving Averages, the 50-day is 451.23, the 200-day is at 431.79, and the 7-day is 437.55. Using a longer term moving average such as the 200-day may help block out the noise and chaos that is sometimes created by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for finding support and resistance levels. Employing the use of the moving average for technical equity analysis is still highly popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to assist with the discovery of buying and selling opportunities.

Blackrock (BLK)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -17.30. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would point to an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would signal an oversold situation. The Williams %R was developed by Larry Williams. This is a momentum indicator that is the inverse of the Fast Stochastic Oscillator.

Blackrock (BLK) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 101.16. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Blackrock (BLK) is sitting at 23.34. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 51.08, the 7-day stands at 60.68, and the 3-day is sitting at 75.36.

Successful investors are usually adept at expecting and reacting to sudden change. Things may be all roses when the markets are riding the bulls higher, but environments shift and can leave investors suddenly in the lurch. When times are good, investors may be well served by maintaining a watchful eye on the portfolio. Becoming complacent when everything seems to be working can become a disaster very quickly without the proper attention. Setting up a plan for different market scenarios can greatly benefit the investor. Routinely studying portfolio contents may help when the need to release some underperformers comes. Keeping close tabs on the portfolio may also help fend off a personal panic if events take a dramatic turn for the worse.