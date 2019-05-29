BJD winner candidate list for Lok Sabha Election 2019

By Larry Jones / May 29, 2019 at 4:40 am

ConstituencyWinner Candidate NameWinner PartyWinning MarginAskaPramila BisoyiBJD204707BerhampurCHANDRA SEKHAR SAHUBJD94844BhadrakMANJULATA MANDALBJD28803CuttackBHARTRUHARI MAHTABBJD121201DhenkanalMAHESH SAHOOBJD35412JagatsinghpurRAJASHREE MALLICKBJD271655JajpurSARMISTHA SETHIBJD101693KandhamalACHYUTANANDA SAMANTABJD149216KendraparaAnubhav MohantyBJD152584KeonjharChandrani MurmuBJD66203NabarangpurRAMESH CHANDRA MAJHIBJD41634

BJD has won 12 seats out of the total 21 seats in the state. BJP has managed to win 8 seats while INC could manage to win only 1 seat.

Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. Navin Patnaik’s BJD (Biju Janata Dal) is fighting from all these constituencies of Odisha for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Chanakya exit polls prediction for 2019 Lok Sabha elections forecast 7 seats for the BJD for the parliament out of the 21 seats. CVoter had predicted 11 seats for the party while India Today exit poll results said the party will bag only 4 seats from the state of Odisha.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJD got 20 out of 21 seats leaving the remaining 1 seat for the BJP. In 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the results saw BJD 14 seats from the state leaving 6 seats for INC and 1 seat for CPI.

The key candidates who fought for BJD from Odisha are as follows. From Kalahandi seat, Pushpendra Singh Deo contested for the party. Chandrasekhar Sahu contested from Berhampur seat, from the Bargarh seat Prasanna Acharya has fought the elections. The sitting MPs Bhartruhari Mahtab and Pinaki Mishra contested from their winning constituencies Cuttack and Puri once again. MP Rabindra Kumar Jena fought once again from his winning constituency Balasore.

NDTV’s exit poll predictions say the BJD is bound to win 11 seats in the state just one more seat than what is predicted for the BJP out of the 21 seats in the state. However, BJD is hopeful of repeating the thumping performance it showed during the assembly elections when it secured a two-third majority. The party hopes it can repeat the same performance and can get not less than 15 seats in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha elections once the results are announced. Navin Patnaik’s BJD is doing quite well in the state over the recent past as evident in the assembly elections and the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will let us know if the outcome matches the forecasts.

