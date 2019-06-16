Birchcliff Energy Ltd (BIR.TO) Shares Sliding Backwards -8.75% For the Past Week

Birchcliff Energy Ltd (BIR.TO) shares are showing positive momentum over the past week as the stock has clocked in with gains of -8.75%. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved -24.93% over the past 4-weeks, -17.63% over the past half year and -41.97% over the past full year.

Currently, Birchcliff Energy Ltd (BIR.TO) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -125.63. The CCI technical indicator can be employed to help figure out if a stock is overbought or oversold. CCI may also be used to aid in the discovery of divergences that could possibly signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal.

Let’s take a further look at the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX measures the strength or weakness of a particular trend. Investors and traders may be looking to figure out if a stock is trending before employing a specific trading strategy. The ADX is typically used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) which point to the direction of the trend. The 14-day ADX for Birchcliff Energy Ltd (BIR.TO) is currently at 33.23. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 26.29, the 7-day sits at 14.83, and the 3-day is resting at 6.29 for Birchcliff Energy Ltd (BIR.TO). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time. Currently, the 7-day moving average is sitting at 2.84.

