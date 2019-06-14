Biotron Ltd (BIT.AX) Shares Dip -15.00% For the Quarter

Biotron Ltd (BIT.AX) has ended the quarter in the red, yielding negative results for the shares at they ticked -15.00% over that time frame. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved -12.82% over the past 4-weeks, -51.43% over the past half year and 172.00% over the past full year. Biotron Ltd ‘s weekly performance is at 3.03.

Active traders are typically striving to spot winning entry and exit points for trades. Following technical indicators may help traders gain some insight on how best to do this. There are plenty of indicators that have helped traders make winning trades. Because there are so many to choose from, beginning traders may want to start by focusing on a few different combinations to start with. Professional chartists may have ultra complex charts set up to spot perfect trade entries. Others may use one or two simple indicators to aide with setting up the trade. Keeping track of all the data may be a challenge at first, but there are many platforms out there that have made the process much simpler than ever before. Setting up a winning strategy may take some time and perseverance, but taking the time to acquire the proper knowledge may mean the difference between winning and losing trades in the future.

When looking at technical levels, traders should not overlook the RSI reading as it often can dictate if momentum has pushed past a key metric. The current 7-day RSI stands at 46.46, and the 3-day is sitting at 64.29.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70.

Looking further at additional technical indicators we take note that 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) for Biotron Ltd (BIT.AX) is sitting at -10.99.

CCI Quick Facts

Used to Identify start of a trend

Used to Identify end of a trend

Alternative metric for spotting oversold/overbought territory

Designed by Donald Lambert

Reading levels close to +100 point to potential overbought range while a reading close to -100 would indicate possible oversold territory.

Near Term M/A Update

Shares of Biotron Ltd (BIT.AX) have a 7-day moving average of 0.07. Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends.

Investors may be watching technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Biotron Ltd (BIT.AX)’s Williams %R presently stands at -78.26. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Another technical indicator that might serve as a powerful resource for measuring trend strength is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was introduced by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s and it has stood the test of time. The ADX is typically used in conjunction with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to help spot trend direction as well as trend strength. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Biotron Ltd (BIT.AX) is noted at 22.33. Many technical analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a technical indicator worth taking a look at. Biotron Ltd (BIT.AX) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -78.26. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

