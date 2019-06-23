BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN): Studying the Analyst Opinions

Sell-side analysts following BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been making their best calculations on where they believe the stock is heading. Combining estimates from polled analysts used by Zacks Research, we can see that the consensus target price is currently $122.25 on the stock. This number may vary from other data providers providing consensus target estimates. Covering analysts may use different methods in order to create a future target price. Because of the various methods used, price targets may be widely different from one covering analyst to the next.

Investors may be following some historical price data on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Over the past 12 weeks, the stock has seen a change of 0.11%. If we go back to the beginning of the year, we can see that shares have changed 3.24%. Over the last 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of 1.08%. Over the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has moved 6.74%. Investors will be monitoring stock activity over the next few weeks to try and gauge which way the momentum is leaning. Checking on some possible support and resistance levels, we have noted that that the 52-week high is currently $106.07, and the 52-week low is currently $80.14. When shares are trading close to the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors might be paying added attention. Looking at some recent action, we note that the stock has been seen trading near the $87.91 mark.

We can now shift the focus to some company earnings data. Based on projections provided by 16 individual Wall Street analysts polled by Zacks Research, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has a current quarter EPS consensus estimate of 0.16. For the prior reporting period, the company posted quarterly earnings per share of 0.14. As earnings season continues, investors will be closely tracking analyst estimates. Sell-side analysts often make updates before and after the company reports earnings numbers. Following analyst estimate updates leading up to the earnings release may offer some good insight into the direction that the estimates are trending. Investors will be watching to see which companies post the largest earnings surprises this quarter.

Taking a look at the current consensus broker rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), we note that the ABR is 1.41. This Zacks consensus rating follows a numerical scale where a number in the 1-2 range generally represents a Buy, a 3 would indicate a Hold and 4-5 signals a Sell rating. In terms of the number of bullish analysts that have the stock rated a Buy or Strong Buy, we can see that the number is currently 13.

