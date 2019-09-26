Biolife Solutions (BLFS) Is Showing Near Term Bearish Signs

Shares of Biolife Solutions (BLFS) are heading in a near-term negative direction as the most recent close of the company has stayed below the Balance Step. The Balance Step reading takes into account the last 5 balance points of the weekly period plotted in step formation on a daily chart.

When applying indicators for technical analysis, traders and investors might want to look some additoinal indicators such as the ATR or Average True Range. The current 14-day ATR for Biolife Solutions (BLFS) is currently sitting at 0.96. The ATR basically measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Biolife Solutions (BLFS) is sitting at 11.99. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 38.93, the 7-day stands at 25.02, and the 3-day is sitting at 7.38. Many investors look to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of a particular stock to help identify overbought/oversold conditions. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s. Wilder laid out the foundation for future technical analysts to further investigate the RSI and its relationship to underlying price movements. Since its inception, RSI has remained very popular with traders and investors. Other technical analysts have built upon the work of Wilder. The 14-day RSI is still a widely popular choice among technical stock analysts.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Biolife Solutions (BLFS)’s Williams %R presently stands at -96.10. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Taking a closer look from a technical standpoint, Biolife Solutions (BLFS) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -102.48. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

