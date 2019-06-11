Bingo Industries Limited (BIN.AX) Chaikin Money Flow Points to Bearish Momentum

Bingo Industries Limited (BIN.AX) shares are showing bearish signs as the Chaikin Money Flow or CFI is below the zero line. A positive Chaikin Money Flow indicates that the stock is strong while a negative CMF indicates that the stock is weak. The CMF indicator passing through the zero line (rising above or falling below) may indicate a shift in the overall trend for the equity. The indicator, created by Marc Chaikin, is based on the theory that the strength of the market can be determined by looking at where the price closes compared to its daily range and volume. If the market is strong you will see if closing in the upper half with a high volume. A weak market can be seen if it closes in the lower half of the range on high volume.

Checking on current RSI levels on shares of Bingo Industries Limited (BIN.AX), the 14-day RSI is currently standing at 55.69, the 7-day is at 56.51, and the 3-day is resting at 65.10. Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a frequently used technical analysis tool. RSI helps measure changes in price movement of a specific equity. RSI is a momentum oscillator that moves in a range from 0 to 100. RSI is generally used to interpret whether a stock is overbought or oversold. As a general rule, an RSI over 70 may indicate an overbought situation. On the other end of the spectrum, a reading under 30 may indicate an oversold situation.

Most people highly dislike losing. This is no different for individuals trading the stock market. Successful traders tend to be highly adept at managing risk and creating detailed trading plans. Consistently beating the market is no easy task. Many traders and investors will spend countless hours trying to figure it all out. Some people will continue to do their homework and put in the required time and effort. Others may burn out hot and fast wondering what happened. Markets can be cruel, and being prepared for various scenarios can help the trader better manage the trading seas when markets become rocky.

Bingo Industries Limited (BIN.AX) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 1.20. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Shares of Bingo Industries Limited (BIN.AX) have a 200-day moving average of 2.16. The 50-day is 1.76, and the 7-day is sitting at 1.85. Using a bigger time frame to assess the moving average such as the 200-day, may help block out the noise and chaos that is often caused by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for spotting support and resistance levels.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is technical analysis indicator used to describe if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. Currently, the 14-day ADX for Bingo Industries Limited (BIN.AX) is 19.06. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator that may be useful for traders and investors.

The Williams %R is designed to provide a general sense of when the equity might have reached an extreme and be primed for a reversal. As a general observance, the more overbought or oversold the reading displays, the more likely a reversal may take place. The 14 day Williams %R for Bingo Industries Limited (BIN.AX) is noted at -45.45. Many consider the equity oversold if the reading is below -80 and overbought if the indicator is between 0 and -20.

Investors are usually trying to take advantage of every possible market scenario. Tracking the market from many different angles can help the investor put together the big stock market picture. Many investors have the tendency to get caught up in all the headlines and news of the day. Sometimes that news will be relevant, but other times it will just be noise. Everyone has an opinion on where the stock market is headed, but nobody knows for sure. Studying the fundamentals and pertinent economic numbers can provide a solid foundation for investors to build from.