Bigtincan Holdings Limited (BTH.AX) Chaikin Money Flow Points to Bullish Momentum

Bigtincan Holdings Limited (BTH.AX) is seeing positive money flow as the Chalkin (CMF) indicator is holding above the zero line. The Chaikin Money Flow Indicator is an oscillator developed by Marc Chaikin. An oscillator is an indicator that is used as a counter trend showing when the market is overbought or oversold. The CMF is based largely on the Accumulation Distribution Line; it compares the close value with the high and the low for that same day.

A buy signal occurs when the CMF value crosses from below the 0 line to above the 0 line. A sell signal occurs when the CMF value crosses from above the 0 line to below the 0 line.

Turning to some additional technicals, at the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Bigtincan Holdings Limited (BTH.AX) is 32.67. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

When getting into the markets, most investors realize that riskier stocks may have an increased potential for higher returns. If investors decide to take a chance on some of these stocks, they may want to employ some standard techniques to help manage that risk. This may involve creating a diversified stock portfolio. Mixing up the portfolio with stocks from different sectors, market caps, and growth potential, may be the right move. In general, the goal is to maximize returns in accordance with the individual’s specific risk profile. It should be obvious that no matter how well rounded the portfolio is, there are always risks in the equity markets. Having a sound plan before investing can help ease the burden of knowing that markets can sometimes do crazy things without any rhyme or reason.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Bigtincan Holdings Limited (BTH.AX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -23.08. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

When performing stock analysis, investors and traders may opt to view technical levels. Bigtincan Holdings Limited (BTH.AX) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 186.06. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory.

Checking in on moving averages, the 200-day is at 0.43, the 50-day is 0.48, and the 7-day is sitting at 0.54. Moving averages may be used by investors and traders to shed some light on trading patterns for a specific stock. Moving averages can be used to help smooth information in order to provide a clearer picture of what is going on with the stock. Technical stock analysts may use a combination of different time periods in order to figure out the history of the equity and where it may be headed in the future. MA’s can be calculated for any time period, but two very popular time frames are the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Shifting gears to the Relative Strength Index, the 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 67.14, the 7-day is 73.88, and the 3-day is currently at 73.60 for Bigtincan Holdings Limited (BTH.AX). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular momentum indicator used for technical analysis. The RSI can help display whether the bulls or the bears are currently strongest in the market. The RSI may be used to help spot points of reversals more accurately. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder. As a general rule, an RSI reading over 70 would signal overbought conditions. A reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. As always, the values may need to be adjusted based on the specific stock and market. RSI can also be a valuable tool for trying to spot larger market turns.

When getting into the markets, most investors realize that riskier stocks may have an increased potential for higher returns. If investors decide to take a chance on some of these stocks, they may want to employ some standard techniques to help manage that risk. This may involve creating a diversified stock portfolio. Mixing up the portfolio with stocks from different sectors, market caps, and growth potential, may be the right move. In general, the goal is to maximize returns in accordance with the individual’s specific risk profile. It should be obvious that no matter how well rounded the portfolio is, there are always risks in the equity markets. Having a sound plan before investing can help ease the burden of knowing that markets can sometimes do crazy things without any rhyme or reason.